Harry Styles halts concert over crowd crush fears

Live

Harry Styles has been forced to pause a concert to prevent a dangerous crowd crush after eight fans fainted during the live performance.

In a video shared on social media, the pop star can be seen asking his audience in Bogota, Colombia, to collectively take a step back from the stage to stop fans from being crushed against the handrails.

‘I am very excited to be here, and I know today is going to be an amazing show,” Styles told concertgoers on Sunday.

“But the most important thing is that everyone in here is safe, because there are a lot of people in here and it’s warm.”

Fans in the front row were reportedly heard shouting at Styles that they were suffocating and could not breathe, which Styles noticed.

The As It Was singer stopped the concert and calmly directed audience members, starting from the back, to all step away to stop the crowd crushing.

“Everyone on the floor, really slowly, starting from the back, we’re going to take a couple of steps back – really slowly,” Styles said.

In another clip from the concert, Styles can be seen checking on audience members.

The worrying incident at the South American concert came after more than 150 people – including two Australians – died in a crowd crush while celebrating Halloween in Seoul, South Korea, earlier in November.

Fans who attended Styles’ concert at the Coliseo Live stadium began queuing more than six hours ahead of the show beginning.