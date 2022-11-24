Jennifer Lopez mysteriously disappears from Instagram

Live

Jennifer Lopez fans have shared their confusion after discovering the star has removed all of her Instagram posts.

The singer-actor mysteriously wiped her Instagram feed clean overnight, removing all traces of her posts and blacking out her profile photo.

Lopez also removed photos from her two wedding ceremonies with husband Ben Affleck, who she married back in July.

The move comes as a particular surprise, given the singer-actor is very active on the platform.

She often sharing selfies, videos and promotions for her beauty brand JLo Beauty.

However, it appears the posts have not been deleted, but have actually been hidden.

But Lopez’s profile indicates that she still has 88 posts on the platform, showing she likely chose to ‘hide’ them, rather than permanently delete them.

Lopez has also blacked-out her profile pictures for Twitter and TikTok, but her previous posts on those platforms remain.

The surprise move came just two days after Lopez shared a video to TikTok of herself cuddling Affleck.

She set the clip to a trending sound, which says, in a cute baby voice: “Guys, I did it. I found the person that makes me the happiest I have ever been,”

In the video, the couple’s smiles widen as they hear the words, and they hug each other even tighter.

Despite that, some fans were concerned on Thursday that the social media blackout spelled marital woes for her and her husband of four months.

But others pointed out that Lopez has an important milestone fast approaching, and that the move may actually be a bid for publicity.

Lopez has been sharing throwback videos and photos from her 2002 album This Is Me… Then over the past couple of weeks.

The album celebrates its 20th anniversary on November 25, and featured hit tracks Jenny from the Block, All I Have and Dear Ben, which was dedicated to her now-husband.

Lopez previously said that the album is her favourite, and fans are speculating that she may have special plans lined up for the milestone.

The Instagram ‘wipe’ is a tactic often employed by other celebs hoping to drum up attention.

Taylor Swift set the trend in 2017 when she wiped her Instagram clean before announcing her album reputation.

Swift also unfollowed all the accounts she was previously following, leaving her page very much a ‘blank space’.

Gossip Girl actor Blake Lively did the same in 2018 ahead of promoting her new film, A Simple Favour.

And it appears the tactic worked a treat. ‘Jennifer Lopez’ was the eighth-most searched term in the US on Wednesday.