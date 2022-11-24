Live

Rapper Baker Boy has won five ARIA Awards, including album of the year, for the critically acclaimed Gela.

Baker Boy, otherwise known as Danzal James Baker, gave his album of the year acceptance speech in his indigenous language Yolgnu Matha, which is native to northeast Arnhem Land.

He rapped Meditjin for the crowd at Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, but then was back on stage moments later to receive the gong for best hip hop/rap release.

“This is crazy!” he exclaimed, dedicating the gong to family and young people back home.

“We can make that success … I did it, I’ve been there and I know you can,” he said.

Baker Boy also took home best solo artist, while his album Gela won best cover art and mix engineer-best mixed album.

ARIA Awards celebrate best of Australian music

Tones And I won song of the year for her tune Cloudy Day, her fifth ARIA Award win, and said the awards had an awesome line-up in 2022.

“Its pretty cool to see the future of Australian music representing tonight,” she said.

Rock band Amyl and the Sniffers took home two ARIAs: best group and best rock album, and had the crowd on their feet with a performance of Guided By Angels.

The Wiggles won best children’s album and best Australian live act, while best pop release went to The Kid LAROI.

The first in-person ARIAs night since 2019 was hosted by eight-time ARIA Award-winner Natalie Imbruglia, who is also celebrating the 25th anniversary of her chart-topping album Left Of The Middle.

There were also tributes to the late Olivia Newton-John, Archie Roach and Judith Durham, all of whom have been inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame.

Casey Donovan and Dami Im sang tributes to Judith Durham of The Seekers.

Archie Roach was awarded best independent release for One Song, which Budjerah, Thelma Plum and Jess Mauboy performed in his memory.

ARIA AWARDS 2022

* Album of the Year: Baker Boy – Gela

* Best Solo Artist: Baker Boy – Gela

* Song of the Year: Tones And I – Cloudy Day

* Best Group: Amyl and The Sniffers – Comfort To Me

* Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist: King Stingray – King Stingray

* Best Pop Release: The Kid LAROI – Thousand Miles

* Best Dance/Electronic Release: Luude – Down Under

* Best Hip Hop/Rap Release: Baker Boy – Gela

* Best Soul/R&B Release: Budjerah – Conversations

* Best Independent Release: Archie Roach – One Song

* Best Rock Album: Amyl and The Sniffers – Comfort To Me

* Best Adult Contemporary Album: Julia Jacklin – PRE PLEASURE

* Best Country Album: Casey Barnes – Light It Up

* Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album: The Chats – Get F**ked

* Best Blues and Roots Album: William Crighton – Water and Dust

* Best Children’s Album: The Wiggles – ReWiggled

* Best Video: Every Side Of You – Vance Joy, William Bleakley

* Best Australian Live Act: The Wiggles – The OG Wiggles Reunion/Fruit Salad TV Big Show Tour

* Most Popular International Artist: Harry Styles – Harry’s House

* Music Teacher Award: Matt Orchard – Apollo Bay P-12 College

* Best Classical Album: Melbourne Symphony Orchestra & Sir Andrew Davis – The Enchanted Loom: Orchestral works By Carl Vine

* Best Jazz Album: Mildlife – Live From South Channel Island

* Best Original Soundtrack: Australian Chamber Orchestra & Richard Tognetti – River

* Best World Music Album: Joseph Tawadros with William Barton – History Has A Heartbeat