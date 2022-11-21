Live

The American Music Awards are underway, making for some iconic red carpet moments, while an Australian legend has been honoured with an emotional ballad.

Taylor Swift won every award she was nominated for – including favourite female pop artist, favourite country artist and artist of the year.

Swift also won favourite pop album for her rerecording of Red (Taylor’s Version), beating both Beyonce and Adele for their new albums.

Harry Styles took home favourite male pop artist, while K-Pop sensation BTS were crowned the public’s favourite pop duo or group.

In one of the show’s highlights on Monday, Pink honoured Australian pop legend Olivia Newton-John, who died earlier this year.

Pink got a standing ovation for her rendition of Hopelessly Devoted to You, one of Newton-John’s hits from her breakout movie, Grease.

The 43-year-old also opened the show, rollerskating through the crowd at Los Angeles Microsoft Theatre and up to the stage without missing a note.

What were the celebrities wearing?

There was also plenty of sparkle as celebrities arrived.

Ellie Goulding showed off slicked back hair and a pale blue sparkly set, with a wraparound top, seperate half-sleeves and a simple midi skirt.

Sabrina Carpenter admitted her cat was a fan of her glimmering outfit for the night.

She wore a sparkling two-piece with long tassels hanging from the crop top. On the red carpet, she said her pet and snacked on one of the tassels as she was leaving home.

It was a family affair for Pink, who showed up with husband Carey Hart and their children, Willow Sage and Jameson Moon.

Pink wore an eye-catching black and gold dress, while the rest of her family wore all black.

She, of course, changed for her opening number and tribute to Newton-John.

Homage to Brittney Spears

One look seemingly paid homage to Britney Spear’s iconic look from the 2001 AMAs.

Kim Petra wore an all leather look with a matching bag.

In 2001, Spears arrived at the same awards wearing a denim dress, while Justin Timberlake, her former flame, wore a matching denim suit.

Bebe Rexha wore a very voluminous red dress, which Rolling Stone said was “loofah-looking”.

One of the more risqué looks of the night was served up by Latto – the rapper wore a body suit with a veil that cascaded over her figure.

Kelly Rowland went primal with a floor-length, leopard print dress and paired it with latex-looking black sleeves that went all the way up to her armpits.

Not all women opted for long dazzling dresses. Pop star Meghan Trainor sparkled in a bright pink suit while Taylor Swift wore a gold, backless jumpsuit with a bright red lipstick.

Swift’s look was reminiscent of her outfit for the 2012 AMAs, when she was nominated for the original version of Red. This year, she was took out an award for her rerecorded version.

Men’s suits were anything but boring

Machine Gun Kelly turned heads in his purple suit, which was covered in what appeared to be spikes.

When he won favourite rock artist, Kelly did acknowledge the suit was “uncomfortable to pee in”.

His suit was definitely the most out-there of the night – though other attendees did not shy away from colour.

Smokey Robinson opted for a pop of colour with a red blazer, while rapper Kodak Black showed up wearing a pink suit reminiscent of decades past.

Lionel Richie, on the other hand, went for a more classic look, donning all black, well-fitted suit. He went on the receive the night’s Icon Award.

Richie also joined Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, Jimmie Allen, Melissa Etheridge, Ari Lennox, Muni Long, Dustin Lynch, Yola and Charlie Puth onstage.

Who were the big winners?

It was Taylor Swift’s night – she won all six of the awards she was nominated for.

She is the most decorated winner in AMA history, with 40 wins.

Nicki Minaj won favourite female hip-hop artist and Kendrick Lamar won favourite male hip-hop artist.

Beyonce took home the award for favourite R&B artist, beating the likes of Doja Cat and SZA.

Maneskin won favourite rock song for their hit Beggin’.

Dove Cameron won the new artist of the year award and paid tribute to the queer community, in the wake of the mass shooting at an LGBT+ club, Club Q in Colorado Springs.

“On the heels of the tragedy that happened at Club Q in Colorado Springs, I want to remind everyone how important queer visibility is, and how important our community is,” she said.

Elton John and Dua Lipa won the award for collaboration of the year with their hit Cold Heart.