“It’s fascinating, nail-biting, exciting, exhilarating and flat-out terrifying.”

We’re referring to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, of course, and it’s all about to play out in Qatar – the small peninsular Gulf country in the Middle East (which has faced criticism and scepticism ever since it was selected by FIFA as host) from November 21.

More recently, the country’s human rights record has come into sharp focus, particularly regarding the thousands of migrant workers who built the eight state-of-the-art stadiums, hotels and metro lines for the tournaments, and those who lost their lives.

Australia’s Socceroos became the first World Cup team to collectively address host nation Qatar’s human rights record, releasing a video sanctioned by the players’ association and Football Australia.

But, as Australia’s coach Graham Arnold said in one of his final press conferences before his team converged on Doha, it’s now “all about football”.

“I have already spoken to the boys … once they arrive, it’s all about football.

“The statement has been made, everything has been put out.

“The players now just need to focus on the game, focus on football and come here and enjoy this World Cup.”

The Socceroos left it late to book their ticket to Qatar, but their return marks their fifth straight appearance at world football’s showpiece event.

With more than 1.2 million international spectators expected to descend ahead of the opening matches, a massive $16 billion should go into the Qatari economy for its 2.8 million population, and Arabic culture and tradition will be showcased like never before.

Excited?

This will get you in the mood.

After the opening ceremony on November 21 (at 2am) at the Al-Bayt Stadium – a retractable-roof football stadium in Al Khor – the first games get underway straight afterwards between host nation Qatar and Ecuador, and England and Iran.

Sitting down with the official broadcaster SBS on the eve of the blockbuster tournament with football presenter Niav Owens, her enthusiasm was absolutely contagious.

“It is a huge deal, and the wonderful things about the World Cup is that it connects us to the international community … there’s an incredibly vibrant multicultural community in Australia,” she said.

“We show all games live and their clashes but so many of us connect with our heritage in different parts of the world so we get all of those teams and those games live as well.”

Owens, who grew up in a football-mad household with two brothers and an Irish father (who’s involved in the premier league), says it’s a “beautiful thing” for everyone to get together to watch.

“It brings families, and communities, together.”

How to watch every game live and free

SBS (and SBS digital radio) will broadcast all 64 matches from 32 nations – divided into eight groups of four – along with highlights and analysis of every match live and free for fans on television, online and on SBS On Demand.

Round-robin matches run from Monday through to December 3, with the final 16 countries battling it out from December 4 to through to December 18.

The big dance is December 19.

Matches will be broadcast in up to four languages simultaneously – English, Arabic and in languages of the competing teams.

SBS adds that it will offer access to all live matches with Arabic commentary with simultaneous match streams available on SBS On Demand, and will include “whistle-to-whistle” match coverage with Arabic commentary and graphics.

The broadcast team

The ‘voice of football’ Martin Tyler returns, and he’ll be joined by respected football presenters Richard Bayliss and Owens and David Basheer, who will commentate on all Socceroos matches.

Studio guests and experts include former Socceroos captain Craig Foster, Mark Bosnich and Matildas captain Sarah Walsh.

“He’s covered the last five world’s mens cups and the last four women’s world cups, Bash will be over on the ground in Qatar calling the Socceroos,” Owens said.

“The experience they [all] bring and the insights they will share … we’re all going on that journey as well.

“It will be remarkable.”

When do the Socceroos play ?

The Socceroos are in Group D, and will play their first match against defending World Cup champions and world number four, France.

Coverage starts with Owens and her team on November 23 at 5am.

“We will have a one-hour pre-game show, so you’ll have time to get up, make a cup of tea, toast, and we will lead you into the 6am kickoff,” Owens said.

Coverage of the Socceroos’ campaign continues with Tunisia from 7.30pm on November 26, followed by Denmark from 1am on Thursday December 1 (1am).

Any matches with favourable times?

There’s a few cruel kick-off times, but seven matches in the group stage begin at 9pm and 16 matches kick off at 6am.

“Football fans are used to getting up at crazy-o’clock,” Owens said.

“That is part of why it captures us in the way that it does.

“And these memories as kids, massive moments as families, you’re doing it together at 4am and experiencing massive emotions.”

Can Australia make it through?

The top two teams from each group go through to the final 16, and Graham Arnold is confident the Socceroos will be there.

Speaking to radio sports network SEN on November 8, he came out fighting on all fronts.

“Selecting a squad is always very difficult, to have to disappoint people whose dream is to go to a World Cup … to disappoint them and tell them they’re not selected, that’s been quite tiring.

“But at the end of the day, it’s a squad that I believe (is exciting).

“There are 17 players that have never been to a World Cup before, it’s been a real turnover of players since the 2018 World Cup – this is a new generation, a lot of young kids I worked with at the Olympics are now coming through.”

“Of course, we’re coming up against some great opponents but the only way you can upset those opponents is by having players that can run all day, fight all day, the old Aussie DNA.

“We may not be the best technical team there, but at the same time, mentally and physically we’re going to be one of the best.”

Niav Owens asked her fellow panellists and experts.

“I know they are potentially speaking with their hearts and not their heads but that’s the beautiful thing about football, and sport,” she said.

“You just never know. We play France first … and often these big nations take their time to work their way into a tournament,” said Owens, who hosted Euro 2020, and covers the Matildas and Socceroos internationals on the Ten network, and the domestic A-League.

“The other thing about France, often they can, as a unit, have some internal differences, and difficulties. They have massive names, massive egos and personalities.

“You never know which France you’re going to get, the France that blows everyone away and goes on to win the tournament or the France that implodes.”

Either way, Owens said, that’s the beauty of a World Cup, played out on the global stage every four years.

So after a winter of AFL, an October full of Spring Carnival racing and the thrilling T20 men’s cricket, we’ve got more sport, the World Cup.

“We’ll take you through to Christmas,” Owens said.

Socceroos World Cup Schedule

Australia v France: Wednesday, November 23, 6am (AEDT) Al Janoub Stadium. World rankings: Australia 39, France 4. Head-to-head: Played 5. Australia 1 win, 1 draw, 3 losses

Australia v Tunisia: Saturday, November 26, 9pm (AEDT) Al Janoub Stadium. World rankings: Australia 39, Tunisia 30 Head-to-head: Played: 2. Australia 1 win, 1 loss

Australia v Denmark: Thursday, December 1, 2am (AEDT) Al Janoub Stadium. World rankings: Australia 39, Denmark 10. Head-to-head: Played 4. Australia 1 win, 1 draw, 2 losses

2022 FIFA World Cup matches start November 21 until December 19, live and free on SBS and SBS On Demand with nightly TV show World Cup Daily premiering November 22.