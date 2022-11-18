Live

Just four months after fans said goodbye to nearly 40 years of Ramsay Street, it has been announced the Australian television soap Neighbours is coming back.

A new series will start filming in Australia next year, after the production company Fremantle signed a deal with Amazon Freevee. The official Neighbours Twitter account said “We can’t thank you all enough for your love and support and are so excited for this new adventure.” Tweet from @neighbours “Stefan Dennis, Alan Fletcher, Ryan Moloney, and Jackie Woodburn will return to reprise their leading roles,” a Freemantle statement said.

Network 10, the home of Neighbours, will retain first run broadcast rights in Australia.

The revitalised series will premiere exclusively for free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US and will include streaming rights to thousands of episodes from the previous seasons, available prior to the new series’ premiere.

The series will also stream on Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.

Jason Donovan, who played Scott Robinson in the early years, said on Twitter that he was thrilled to hear of the return.

Alan Fletcher, who plays Dr Karl Kennedy on the iconic soap, said “the most incredible news” had landed.

Production is set to start in 2023, with a world premiere slated for the second half of the year.