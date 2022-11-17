Entertainment Spacey faces more sexual assault charges in UK
Updated:
Spacey faces more sexual assault charges in UK

Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service is laying an additional seven charges against Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey, for a series of sexual assaults he’s accused of committing against one man between 2001 and 2004.

The new charges include one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and others of indecent and sexual assault.

The new charges follow a review of evidence gathered by British police.
Spacey, 63, was previously accused of five offences in Britain – four counts of sexual assault by touching, and a more serious charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

His lawyer had said in June that Spacey had “strenuously” denied those allegations.

Spacey’s defence lawyer in Britain, Patrick Gibbs, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the latest charges.

In the US, Spacey last month defeated a sexual abuse case against him after jurors in a Manhattan civil trial found his accuser did not prove his claim that Spacey made an unwanted sexual advance on him when he was 14.

Kevin Spacey
