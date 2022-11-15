Johnny Depp fans believe the actor could soon return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise following a shock announcement from Margot Robbie.

Robbie was set to star in a spin-off Pirates film, which was reportedly centred around a female-led storyline.

The project was announced back in 2020, with the film’s script to be written by Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson.

But Robbie has revealed that the project is now dead in the water.

“We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led – not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story,” Robbie told Vanity Fair.

Robbie thought the new take on the Pirates universe “would’ve been really cool”, but the film was scrapped by Disney executives.

“I guess they don’t want to do it,” she said of Disney.

Although Disney has sunk Robbie’s project, the Mouse House is yet to give up on the Pirates franchise entirely.

Long-time Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer revealed in May that there were actually two scripts in the works – one with Robbie, and one without.

However, the star of the other project is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that Depp is mulling a mammoth offer from Disney, despite the studio having abruptly parted ways with him in 2018.

Ship had sailed

Disney may have tried to move forward without Depp, but there’s no denying that he has largely been the heart and soul of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow is one of Disney’s most famous characters – and one of its most successful.

The five Pirates films were a huge success, racking up $US4.524 billion ($6.76 billion) at the box office.

And Depp was meant to star in the franchise’s sixth film. That changed, however, after his ex-wife Amber Heard wrote her infamous op-ed for The Washington Post about their relationship in 2018.

Disney cut ties with Depp just four days after the article was published,

It appears the split has left an enduring bitter taste in Depp’s mouth.

When he was being cross-examined during his defamation trial against Heard, Depp suggested there was nothing Disney could possibly do to win him back.

“The fact is, Mr Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film? Correct?” asked cross-examiner Ben Rottenborn.

“That is true,” Depp replied.

But while Depp was adamant he’d never return, Bruckheimer hasn’t completely ruled out his return.

There were no immediate plans for Depp to reprise his role as of May, but Bruckheimer said the “future is yet to be decided”.

Change of heart?

The term #NoJohnnyNoPirates was trending on Twitter hours after Robbie’s announcement, with fans proclaiming the franchise was nothing without the actor.

“Johnny Depp MADE Pirates of the Caribbean what it is today,” wrote one fan.

“He CARRIED that franchise. It’s only fitting this would be trending.”

“I would rather them drop the franchise entirely than make another POTC movie without Johnny,” said another.

As for whether Depp would ever return to the franchise, there may still be a space for him.

Australian entertainment outlet PopTonic claimed Disney offered Depp $301 million ($US449.36 million) to return for the sixth Pirates film, as well as a spin-off series based on Captain Jack’s early life.

Although the offer is still short of a million alpacas, Disney is reportedly hoping the hefty offer will mend ties.

Depp’s Pirates future may be uncertain for now, but the controversial star is gradually making his way back into the entertainment world.

Depp appeared in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie fashion show last week, making him the first male star to model her hugely popular collection.

In an Instagram post, Depp thanked Rihanna for including him, sharing a promo clip of his appearance in the show.

“Thank you @badgalriri #SAVAGEFENTYSHOW Vol.4 Out Now @primevideo,” Depp wrote in his caption.