After months of anticipation, Weird Al Yankovic’s biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story has finally been released to rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

Fans around the world have been eating up Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe’s portrayal as the Eat It singer, praising Radcliffe’s comedic acting chops.

But sadly, Aussie fans have been missing out on the fun.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is a Roku original and streaming exclusively in the Roku channel.

Roku is available in more than 20 countries, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Germany, Brazil and France.

But annoyingly, the streaming platform is not available in Australia.

The parody god’s many Australian fans are beyond disappointed at this shortcoming, leading them to share their frustration online.

“There’s no way to watch it in Australia and I loved Weird Al since I was a kid,” one fan wrote.

“Can’t watch the Weird Al movie in Australia ffs,” said another.

One fan even decided to reach out to Yankovic himself, asking him how to watch the film in Australia during a Twitter Q&A with Roku.

Yankovic had a predictably cheeky response.

“Roku’s working on it,” Yankovic replied.

“In the meantime there’s VPN (Very Probably No) way to watch it legally. I’m sure you have a TORRENT of other questions, but I have to move along, sorry.”

As for whether Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will stream on a different platform for Australians in the near future, it remains uncertain.

Roku is yet to reveal any plans to share the biopic with local streamers, such as Stan, Netflix, Binge or Amazon Prime, or even ABC iView or SBS On Demand.

The New Daily reached out to Roku’s PR team to ask if it had any plans to do so, but did not hear back in time for publication.

Roku has, however, replied to several Twitter users complaining about the limited international streaming options, saying it hopes to expand its presence soon.

Yankovic’s suggestion to pirate his own biopic is a far cry from his stance on his 2006 track Don’t Download This Song.

In the tongue-in-cheek ballad, which is a style parody of charity songs like We Are the World, Yankovic warns of the consequences of pirating music.

“So don’t download this song, don’t go pirating music all day long,” he sings on the track.

“Go and buy the CD like you know that you should. Oh, don’t download this song.

“Don’t take away money from artists just like me. How else can I afford another solid gold Humvee?”