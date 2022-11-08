Among the A-listers in the highly anticipated two-part Kath and Kim anniversary special is a tribute to the late cricket champion Shane Warne.

The much-loved larrikin, who died suddenly on March 4, featured in a famous cameo on the long-running Australian TV series finale in 2007, where he played Wayne Shaun — a Shane Warne impersonator-turned-husband of netballer Sharon Strzelecki (Magda Szubanski).

It was a classic, stand-out moment in the show’s 20-year (and 32-episode) history.

“When we filmed these immortal scenes Warnie proved that he was not just a great sportsman but also a great sport,” Szubanski said in an Instagram post after his tragic death aged 52 in Thailand.

“He played along with our shenanigans and we had loads of fun. He was a great pasher!”

Now, Seven has confirmed the first part of the 20-year celebration “features a special tribute” to Warne, with input from former Test cricketers, commentators Adam Gilchrist and Ricky Ponting.

In more good news for fans, the network has also confirmed a date for the anniversary special to air – and it’s only days away. The first part screens on November 20, followed by the second on the 21st.

Their ‘effluent life’

The legendary spin bowler is among a host of stars featured during the special, which also includes bloopers, blunders and edit-floor moments brought back to life.

All up, editors have put together the highlights package from 1000 tapes and 240 shoot days.

Filming was shrouded in secrecy back in July, when various stars were spotted entering film studios in Melbourne in what was described as a “top secret project”.

Now we know what’s in store for fans.

We see Kath Day-Knight (Jane Turner) and Kim (Gina Riley) in new scenes with their co-stars including Strzelecki, Kel (Glenn Robbins), Bretty (Peter Rowsthorn) and Marion (Marg Downey).

The shop assistants from the ‘House’ suburban shopping centre home-wares store, Prue and Trude (Riley and Turner), are also back.

And if the teaser trailer is anything to go by, we might be wishing a permanent return of the show.

Kim turns up at her mum’s No.4 Lagoon Court home in Fountain Gate (the real house in Patterson Lakes was demolished earlier this year) wearing a long white puffer coat and sunglasses, while Bretty matches it with an attitude of look at me.

We don’t know how they’ve got their wealth, but Kim is seen using her mobile phone, boasting she’s going to be “effluent”: “Yep, we’re officially stinky rich”.

Watch the 'Kath and Kim: Our effluent life' trailer

‘What is the show pacifically?’

Dubbed the “foxy ladies” for their middle-aged clothing choices, inappropriate dance moves, cheese platters and wannabe sexy behaviour, Kath and Kim will be joined by some big names with never-before-seen moments.

On the guest list?

It’s big, and includes Kylie Minogue, Michael Bublé, Adam Gilchrist, Ricky Ponting, Carson Kressley, Eric Bana, Stephen K Amos, Matt Lucas, Mick Molloy, Stephen Page, Tony Martin, Richard E Grant, Barry Humphries and a former prime minister.

“Crack open the virgin zero per cent alcohol Baileys and put on the impossible vegan footy franks and get ready for a viewing eggstravaganza,” says Kath in a statement via Seven.

Adds Kim: “We know you have all been waiting with bad breath to see us again. You’ll be gooped and gagged when you see how I am in my new mustard moo moo micro mini”.

But, she’s a bit confused as to what’s in store.

“What is the show pacifically?”

Kath answered: “It’s a sneak-peek into our most private nooks and crannies from the last 20 years.”

Even the Seven bosses can’t avoid joining in the hype.

“Since I was a young lad, I’ve admired the elegance and poise of Kath Day-Knight – and her clowning glory,” says Angus Ross, who is in charge of content at Seven.

“In fact, it’s safe to say she was my first crush.

“From high-couture to yoga, Kath and Kim have had an immeasurable impact on the world.

“While I still find it difficult to look Kath in the eyes without blushing, it is an honour to be able to reunite them with their adoring fans,” he adds.

Noice.

Kath & Kim: Our Effluent Life premieres November 20 at 7pm followed by Kath & Kim: 20 Preposterous Years on November 21 at 7.30pm