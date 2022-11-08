It’s the annual award every Hollywood A-list celebrity secretly wants, but doesn’t “humble brag” about to their peers, family and friends.

No, it’s not an Oscar, a BAFTA, a Logie or a Golden Globe.

US actor Chris Evans, 41, best known for his stand-out portrayal of Steve Rogers – aka Captain America – in several Marvel Cinematic Universe films, has been named People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive 2022”.

Taking over the coveted title from his good mate, last year’s winner Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Evans said the title “feels like a weird form of humble bragging”.

In a People video posted on social media showcasing his win, Evans says while he’s bracing for harassment from his buddies, his mother would be proud.

“My mum will be so happy … she’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about.”

And she is, telling People she wasn’t surprised: “Our family will be beside themselves.”

Evans admits it’s a title he can look back on when he’s “old and saggy”.

“I’m lucky to be in the discussion in any capacity.”

From superhero to sexiest

Evans landed on his feet with his 2011 portrayal of Captain America as the altruistic superhero everyone loved in Marvel’s multi-billion-dollar Avengers franchise.

He has had a busy year with Lightyear and The Gray Man and filmed three new movies including 2023’s Ghosted for AppleTV+.

He’s keeping good company with previous award winners, including John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba, Adam Levine, Chris Hemsworth, Richard Gere, Channing Tatum and David Beckham.

US-based Australian actor Mel Gibson (Mad Max) won the inaugural award in 1985, followed by Mark Harmon and Harry Hamblin, and then Tom Cruise in 1990.

At a recent photoshoot on a farm outside of Atlanta, Georgia, a modest Evans (The Gray Man) said, “this whole thing is tough to be interviewed about”.

“Really this will just be a point of bullying,” he jokes. “It’s ripe for harassment.”

Rudd was cool about the title, telling People: “I mean I’m going to lean into it hard. I’m going to own this. I’m not going to try to be like ‘Oh, I’m so modest’. I’m getting business cards made. But all of my friends will destroy me and I expect them to. And that’s why they’re my friends.”

Beckham said he never feels sexy after winning the role, while Hemsworth joked he wouldn’t have to change nappies or do the dishes for a year.

Ryan Reynolds came out with the best lines, of course: “The most difficult part is going to be organically working this title into a conversation with random strangers.

“This gives my family entrée into teasing me for the rest of my life.”

Evans ‘happy at home’

Now he’s the sexiest, the Boston-based Evans, who is single, tells People he wants to think about the future, marriage and children.

“When it comes to seeking out the people I play it’s more of an issue of where the movie shoots,” he says.

“I’m too old to be living out of a suitcase for six months and I’ve settled into a nicer phase where I’m just happy being at home.”

“That’s absolutely something I want [fatherhood] … some things you want just for you, or just for my family and my friends.

“The most enjoyable aspect of my career right now is feeling secure enough to take my foot off the gas,” he says.

“I feel like I have a bit more freedom to take time away from the industry and still find projects that will satisfy my creative appetite when I return.”

When asked about what he thinks is sexy?

“The sexiest thing about Boston … maybe our universities. We’ve got a lot of good schools. Let’s give education a plug, that’s damn sexy.”