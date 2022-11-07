1980s rock legend reveals devastating diagnosis

Live

Duran Duran founding guitarist Andy Taylor has skipped the band’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with the shock revelation of a devastating cancer diagnosis.

The remaining band members were in Los Angeles for Saturday’s induction by Robert Downey junior.

Lead singer Simon Le Bon read a touching letter from the famed guitarist, announcing his illness.

“Just over [four] years ago I was diagnosed with stage [four] metastatic prostate cancer,” the letter read.

“Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease and of course we are no different; so I speak from the perspective of a family-man but with profound humility to the band, the greatest fans a group could have and this exceptional accolade.”

While his condition is incurable, Taylor said he had had “very sophisticated” treatment to extend his life. But he suffered a “setback” about a week ago.

Taylor said he felt he couldn’t push his boundaries “physically and mentally” to attend the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event.

He expressed his “massive disappointment” at missing the night, but said he was “stoked” about the recognition, and had bought a new guitar with the “essential whammy” to mark the occasion.

Taylor’s time with Duran Duran wasn’t always smooth, and he left the band twice, including for the last time in 2006. But he paid tribute to his former bandmates.

“We’ve had a privileged life, we were a bit naughty but really nice, a bit shirty but very well dressed, a bit full of ourselves, because we had a lot to give, but as I’ve said many times, when you feel that collective, instinctive, kindred spirit of creativity mixed with ambition, armed with an über cool bunch of fans, well what could possibly go wrong?” he said.

“I’m so very proud of these four brothers; I’m amazed at their durability, and I’m overjoyed at accepting this award.”

The full note from Taylor has since been posted on Duran Duran’s website.

Duran Duran, an English new wave band originally formed in 1978, is still going strong, most recently releasing an album in 2021. They also performed at this year’s Commonwealth Games.

On Saturday, Le Bon, guitarist/bassist John Taylor, drummer Roger Taylor and keyboardist Nick Rhodes played a medley of songs with their current touring guitarist Dom Brown. They included Girls on Film, Hungry Like a Wolf, and Ordinary World.