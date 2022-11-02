A packed Los Angeles stadium got more than they bargained for on Halloween as UK pop sensation Harry Styles delivered a surprise tribute to the late Australian singer Olivia Newton-John.

Hot off his critically acclaimed acting roles in My Policeman and Don’t Worry Darling, Styles came dressed as John Travolta’s Danny Zucko from the 1970s classic film Grease half-way through his 15-date Love on Tour residency at the Fabulous Forum on October 31.

Bouncing onto the stage wearing all black, with leather biker jacket slung over the shoulder, a “Harryween” muscle tee and a greased-back wig, the 18,000-strong fancy-dressed crowd went into a frenzy as he sang a medley of songs from the 1978 romantic musical drama.

To the original soundtrack of You Better Shape Up, his bandmates dressed up as various other Rydell High students, including Frenchie, Marty, and even Eugene, reported wmagazine.

Styles kicked the set off with Travolta and Newton-John’s duet You’re the One That I Want.

Later in the show, he paid tribute to the film and the late Newton-John – who died on August 8 at the age of 73 after a decades-long battle with cancer with her signature song as Sandy, Hopelessly Devoted To You.

“The high point of the show had Styles singing Newton-John’s ballad … while her photos played behind him,” it wrote.

‘Good things come to those that wait’

Thousands of fans circled the arena hours before the Halloween concert in anticipation of landing the best position closest to the stage where Styles is known for his flirting, reading out messages and interaction with fans.

Vendors outside sold feather boas, light-up cowboy hats amid a carnival scene complete with a multi-coloured Ferris wheel, men on stilts and tarot card readers, according to Variety.

It’s not the first time Styles has come dressed as an iconic film character for his Halloween concerts.

Last year, he channeled Dorothy from the 1939 film Wizard of Oz – complete with dress, rosy cheeks and a hair bow – and performed the film’s classic song Somewhere Over The Rainbow.

It is the first time he’s brought his Harryween event to LA, with a Variety review pointing out ‘good things can come to those who wait’.

Concert goers shared the moves and music on social media, with many saying they were in tears as they sang every word, some commenting on his extreme vocal range while others simply thanked him for his ONJ tribute.

“I just want to know where harry styles keeps finding the audacity because he shows up on this here … harryween dressed as Danny Zuko … and expects me to not DIE on the spot? okay harold,” wrote Laura.

And this: “Harry really never ceases to surprise, perfect Danny.

“John Travolta must be so proud of him, and so must Olivia Newton-John in musical heaven”.