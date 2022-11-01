Melbourne lived up to the hype on Cup day, with a history-making finish for winner Gold Trip and a long-awaited fashion parade from punters, connections, designers and celebrities.

Despite the icy blast and the lowest temperatures for three decades, a crowd of 80,000 eager fans walked through the gates from 8.30am on Tuesday to watch the 10-card race, including a nail-biting $8 million Melbourne Cup.

Carrying the 57.5kg of WA jockey Mark Zahra, the five-year-old stallion Gold Trip – co-trained by Ciaron Maher and David Eustace – delivered for only the second win of his career and his first in Australia.

“This horse is quite dicey and he’s done a fantastic job. And to run in three of the big ones and have him present in the Cup like that was fantastic,” Maher said.

For the first time in months, the A-list of local celebrities, sporting and reality TV stars – and a crop of international milliners and models – got to turn up the heat off the track, wearing bright colours and florals that contrasted with the dark skies and rain showers that lasted all day.

Turning heads early on in the exclusive Birdcage enclosure was singer-songwriter and VRC ambassador Delta Goodrem, who wore a figure-hugging Dolce & Gabbana floral two-piece outfit with black accessories.

Hot on her heels was Bec Judd, model and wife of former AFL champion Chris Judd, who raised eyebrows in a low-cut red dress – some took to social media questioning whether she breached the dress regulations.

Christian Wilkins wore a light-green satin suit, reportedly valued at $8000, matched with platform boots and a tiara.

Singer-songwriter Cody Simpson turned up early in a three-piece co-ordinated suit, before changing jackets and stopping the nation with his rendition of the national anthem (with the help of the Melbourne Gospel Choir).

Maintaining standards

Although the Melbourne Cup is the most historic race on the Australian racing calendar, the wackiest and weirdest outfits – worn by punters in general admission – make the carnival what it is.

From rainbow-striped suits, blow-up horses and overweight jockeys on fluffy ponies, to becoming a life-size Cup trophy or banding together with friends and wearing a three-piece suit minus the pants, this year’s crowd had it all.

Best on ground was a Kim Jong-un impersonator, who carried a red rocket with him all day.

Punters spent hours getting ready, including Joel Parkinson, who told the ABC he was committing to the brief.

“I decided to go very camp and chic and a little bit over the top, because why not?

“It’s Melbourne Cup Day – it’s about bright, bold colours – you’ve gotta commit to the brief.”

Melina Bagnato was enjoying the opportunity to dress up after years of sporadic lockdowns: “It’s a great excuse to go above and beyond.”

The Victoria Racing Club stresses guests in the members’ enclosures – which include the Birdcage – are “expected to maintain a suitable standard in keeping with the dignity”.

“Key items of clothing that are not acceptable include short jumpsuits or playsuits, garments that show the midriff and shorts,” it says on their website.

There’s also no denim, thongs, tights or leggings.

That didn’t stop punters in general admission making light of the rain-soaked, muddy lawn for a bit of sky-larking after the biggest race day on the calendar drew to a close.

Let’s take a look at how the day unfolded off the track.