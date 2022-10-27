After months of speculation, Prince Harry’s long-anticipated memoir finally has a publication date.

Industry executives have revealed to the New York Times that the controversial book will come out on January 10 next year.

Prince Harry, 38, cut a multibook deal with Penguin Random House in 2021 and was given a £15 million ($26.5 million) advance to write the still-untitled memoir.

Announcing what Penguin Random House called his “intimate and heartfelt memoir”, the Duke of Sussex said he would write it “not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become”.

He said he would “never be bullied into silence”.

Publication was expected in late 2022.

Since then there has been intense speculation about to what will be in the memoir, including whether it will detail the apparent irreparable breakdown within his family, the tragic death of his mother, the late Diana, Princess of Wales, claims of racism and ongoing legal battles with the British press.

But the Duke of Sussex got “cold feet about the memoir’s contents at various points”, the The Times was told, with the project “shrouded in rumours, delays and secrecy”.

Then, following the the funeral of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, six weeks ago, Harry was said to want to amend parts of the book. He was also said to be writing new chapters to reflect his experience while in Britain for the royal funeral.

“We’ve had all these stories about whether the book will be delayed or whether there will be changes,” the Daily Mail‘s Richard Eden wrote.

“[It appears] it will be dealt with by a new chapter that will be on the Queen’s funeral and the events surrounding it. It will give [Harry] a chance to address those stories about him being offended by not being able to wear his uniform and then not having the ER letters on his epaulets.”

The keenly anticipated memoir was announced four months after Harry’s bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview with his wife Meghan Markle. It made worldwide news amid the couple’s claims the royal family was racist, that he felt trapped by royal life and that his family cut him off financially and took away his security.

The duke then appeared in a mental health documentary series on Apple+, and spoke about his relationship with his father, now the King, and the wider royal family.

Random House said at the time:

“Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have helped shape him.

“Covering his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father.

“Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous and uplifting human story.”

Back in May, London tabloid The Sun said there were four books in the deal, including a wellness guide written by Meghan.

It is not known when the other three are set for release.

“He’s researching his mother’s life, so he’s going to be talking about his parents’ marriage, the break-up, the affairs.

He’ll also write about his childhood and his military duty in Afghanistan.

In a podcast interview with the actor Dax Shepard, Harry described the “genetic pain and suffering” of being raised in the royal family and compared growing up as a royal as “a mix between The Truman Show and living in a zoo.”

“That could be incredibly damaging for his father and Camilla. Charles is going to be king and Camilla his queen,” wrote royal expert Penny Junor at the time.

After the death of the Queen on September 8, speculation mounted the book would never see the light of day.

Charles is now King and Camilla, Queen Consort.

The Times says the memoir’s release will come “at a delicate time” for the monarchy and the British public, and its release “also thrusts Prince Harry into an impossible situation”.

“Damaging revelations could hurt the monarchy and his relationship with his family. But holding back could dampen sales, making it more difficult for his publisher to recoup its considerable costs – and could erode Harry’s self-made image as the rebellious, truth-telling prince,” The Times wrote.

According to People, during a surprise appearance at an August 2021 polo match for his African charity Sentebale, Harry said he would donate $1.5 million ($2.3 million) from proceeds of his memoir.

“This is one of several donations I plan to make to charitable organisations, and I’m grateful to be able to give back in this way for the children and communities who gravely need it,” he said at the time.

Penguin Random House Australia has been contacted for comment.