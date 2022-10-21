Binge is following the lead of Netflix by introducing advertisements to its streaming services.

From November, Netflix will offer Basic with Ads, giving people the option of signing up for the basic service but with ads, for a lower price.

Binge has plans to roll out ads on its platform next year.

It is not clear how the change will affect the existing subscription tier – with the most affordable package currently starting at $10 a month.

Foxtel Media, Binge’s parent company, announced the changes.

“Opening up advertising on Binge is going to allow brands to appear alongside some truly world-class content and add immense scale to our network,” Foxtel Media CEO Mark Frain said, according to Media Week.

“We are emphasising the power of the weighty one-two punch of advertising on Kayo and Binge simultaneously.”

However, he said the company was being careful about the offerings to ensure watchability across the platforms.

The Foxtel network has “years of experience” in providing ad supported subscription TV, Mr Frain said.

“We’re old hands at this and we’re very confident in the experience we will be able to deliver for subscribers and brands alike,” he said.

Cheaper service

Netflix’s Basic With Ads will launch next month, across 12 markets including Australia.

For $6.99 people will be able to sign up to stream Netflix with ads.

Existing customers with basic, standard and premium plans will not be affected.

Netflix will run ads between 15 to 30 seconds long that will play before and during shows and movies.

Crackdown on password sharing

It’s no secret Netflix will be cracking down on password sharing.

From 2023, password sharing will be put to bed, meaning freeloading family and friends will no longer be able to access your account.

“People move. Families grow. Relationships end. But throughout these life changes, your Netflix experience should stay the same,” the company said in an email.

The profile transfer feature enables subscribers to transfer their personalised recommendations, viewing history, lists and other settings when they start their own membership.

Payment information will not be transferred to the new account and people will not be charged for enabling this feature.

“Kids’ profiles and PIN-protected profiles cannot be transferred,” Netflix said.

“All saved games and game progress connected to a profile will move to the new account.”