At the heart of the bitter feud between exes Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis is a simple, yet mysterious, salad dressing recipe.

Earlier this week, the couple’s former nanny came forward and made some startling allegations about the relationship’s demise.

However, it was a story involving a “special” salad dressing that sent everyone into a frenzy.

The allegations made by the anonymous nanny have been refuted by both actors in a joint statement. However, it appears Wilde added fuel to the fire of one story that came to light this week.

It was alleged by the nanny that Wilde began an affair with Harry Styles while the two worked together on Don’t Worry Darling, which Wilde directed.

After claiming she needed to move to a hotel due to an COVID-19 outbreak on her movie set, Wilde eventually came clean and dumped her fiancé at the start of November.

He would later unearth details about Wilde’s affair with Styles, thanks to an Apple Watch. Just days later, Sudeikis blew up at his former flame, all over a salad dressing, allegedly.

The nanny claimed to the Daily Mail that Wilde returned to the family home and was making a salad with her “special dressing”. However, the salad was for Styles, not Sudeikis, and that sent him into a rage.

The Ted Lasso star was furious. He allegedly started ranting at Wilde and then chased after her, lying under her car as she was trying to leave.

How to make Olivia Wilde’s (Nora Ephron’s) salad

The salacious salad story got people talking and for the most part, people were just curious to know what is in the salad dressing.

On Instagram, Wilde somewhat acknowledged the story.

Sharing an excerpt from Nora Ephron’s book, Heartburn, a simple vinaigrette recipe led people to believe this was the salad dressing Wilde was making on the night of the confrontation with her ex.

The Washington Post explained the recipe in the book is significant to the plot. The book was loosely based on Ephron’s marriage to Carl Bernstein, and his real-life affair.

The recipe calls for two tablespoons of Grey Poupon mustard to be mixed with two tablespoons of a good red wine vinegar.

Six tablespoons of olive oil are gradually added to the Grey Poupon and red wine vinegar mix, whisking constantly with a fork. Once the vinaigrette is thick and creamy, it’s ready to be served, ideally on green salads.

It’s not clear if this is Wilde’s special salad dressing or what she was trying to convey by sharing that part of the book.

In Heartburn, Rachel, who is meant to represent Ephron, finds out her husband is having an affair.

He asks her how to make the dressing but she doesn’t do so until the very end of the book.

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde’s rare public statement

In light of the nanny’s allegations, Sudeikis and Wilde released a joint statement, saying the claims made in the interview were upsetting.

They also claim the nanny had been harassing them and their loved ones over the course of several months.

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” they said.

“Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex.”

The two vowed they would focus on raising and protecting their children, who are six and eight years old.

They were together from 2011 until 2020.

Messy break-up

Earlier this year, Wilde was served custody papers while onstage, while discussing Don’t Worry Darling before its release.

Sudeikis apparently did not know the papers were going to be served in such a way.

Wilde and Styles have never actually confirmed their relationship, however, by all accounts they are still together.

She claimed her relationship with Sudeikis was over long before she met Styles.

However, images of her and Sudeikis taken in September 2020 suggest the two were happy together just months before the split.

In the images of the two in Malibu, Wilde is seen wearing the engagement ring Sudeikis gave her in 2013.