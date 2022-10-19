Tourism Australia has unveiled its new global ad, with Will Arnett joining Rose Byrne in hopes of getting people to visit Australia.

Come and Say G’day is the latest instalment of its global brand platform There’s Nothing Like Australia, and it features Canadian actor Arnett of BoJack Horseman fame.

The campaign is set to launch across 15 key international markets this month. The aim is to support Australia’s tourism industry and drive demand for travel.

Byrne’s character, Ruby the souvenir kangaroo, was teased earlier this month.

Now, Arnett’s character, a sparkly unicorn toy, has been unveiled.

“Wow, there’s nothing like Australia,” Arnett says, after the unicorn and kangaroo travel around the country, highlighting all that Australia has to offer.

King Stingray have reimagined the iconic song Down Under for the new ad.

“This global tourism campaign is a critical step to rebuilding our visitor economy and supporting our tourism industry, which has been through the most challenging period in recent years,” Minister for Trade and Tourism, Senator Don Farrell said in a media release.

“Come and Say G’day is an iconic Australian welcome, and the use of some of the most recognisable and stunning scenery will remind the world why Australia is the best place to take a holiday.”

Tourism Australia to debut film

A short film titled G’day, directed by Michael Gracey, will premiere on October 20 in New York.

The film will “create an emotional connection to Ruby the kangaroo and establish her backstory”, Tourism Australia chief marketing officer Susan Coghill said.

Ruby the kangaroo is primed to become a long-term brand ambassador for Tourism Australia, Ms Coghill said.

Tokyo, Singapore, Mumbai, Frankfurt, Berlin, Paris and London will also have viewing events.

The fresh Come and Say G’day campaign is Tourism Australia’s first since 2016.

Tourism Australia ads

Tourism Australia has produced some iconic ads to lure people Down Under over the years.

Long before he starred in Crocodile Dundee, Paul Hogan was the face of Tourism Australia.

“I’ll slip an extra shrimp on the barbie for ya,” Hogan uttered in one commercial.

Another line that will forever be tied to Australia’s tourism sector was uttered by Australian model Lara Bingle.

“So where the bloody hell are you?” Bingle asked in a 2006 campaign.

International audiences took offence to the word “bloody” being used, and the UK even banned the ad in 2007. Eventually, the ban was lifted and the ad was allowed to air after 9pm.

Canada took offence to the “unbranded alcohol consumption” and it was banned by regulators.

One Tourism Australia ad that got everyone buzzing was inspired by Crocodile Dundee.

A trailer for Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home got everyone expecting another sequel.

However, the ad turned out to be an elaborate and star-studded attempt to sell Australia as a tourist destination.

Chris and Liam Hemsworth, Hugh Jackman, Margot Robbie, Ruby Rose, Russell Crowe and Isla Fisher all appeared on screens in hopes of getting Americans to Australia.

Of course, Danny McBride starred as Crocodile Dundee’s son.