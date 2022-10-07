After the sixth rate rise in as many meetings, a reserved banker said, “We have to stop meetings like this.

“We congratulate all Australians who followed our advice and saved money during COVID. Now, please blow it on your mortgage.”

Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe’s salary is $911,728. But don’t worry. He’ll be OK.

Some blame Australia’s unpredictable job market. The solution? Fewer unpredictable jobs.

You Musk be joking

Celebrity squillionaire Elon Musk has urged Ukraine to give up land claimed by Russia.

This surrender will be a negotiated peace without the negotiation but, for many Ukrainians, eternal peace.

Such comments are normally reserved for speeches by coked-up Logie winners and that guy chasing squirrels in the park.

Putin was delighted by Musk’s support and has offered Musk, “many monkeys for his rocket ships.”

Musk said surrender will avoid a lengthy war. Putin did not promise a lengthy peace.

Man who lost AFL job over church’s anti-LGBT+ beliefs slams intolerance

Andrew Thorburn is the chairman of a church that states gay sex is a “sin”.

Oddly, he tried being the CEO of an organisation that worships men in sleeveless jerseys and tight shorts who grapple each other and engage in “melees”.

A heterosexual Melbourne man (which is as hetero as it gets) said, “I’m not same- sex attracted, but when they call it ‘sinful’, it sounds irresistible!”

Oddly, Almighty God doesn’t seem to factor a team’s inclusivity policy into His decision on whether it wins matches or not.

Krypto Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay a fine after being accused of a misleading Instagram post promoting kryptokurrency.