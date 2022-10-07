The company’s alleged activity includes having listening devices secretly placed inside people’s cars and homes.

A press release from Harry’s legal firm Hamlins said the public figures had been the victims of “abhorrent criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy by Associated Newspapers”.

The breaches included placing listening devices inside cars and homes, bugging phone calls, paying police for information and impersonating individuals to obtain medical records.

“They have now therefore banded together to uncover the truth, and to hold the journalists responsible fully accountable, many of whom still hold senior positions of authority and power today,” said the Hamlins statement.

Hamlins said it was representing Harry and Frost. Hurley, Elton and his husband and Lawrence are being represented by the gunnercooke law firm.