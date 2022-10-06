Quirky in-flight safety videos charm travellers

Let’s be honest: How often do you pay attention to the in-flight safety video demonstration before take-off? I’m guessing not that much.

We all know the drill – tray table and chair in the upright position, bags in the overhead compartment, seatbelt fastened during take-off and landing.

It’s worth remembering that these announcements are for our benefit – to keep us safe.

To pique passengers’ attention and communicate those all-important safety notifications, airlines have been getting creative by filming quirky in-flight safety videos.

Some with varying levels of success; some weirder than others.

The latest addition to the in-flight safety video oeuvre is an ethereal flight safety music video created by Brussels Airlines in collaboration with the Belgian Euro-pop band Hooverphonic.

“When Brussels Airlines asked Hooverphonic to write a song with the text of the safety instructions, I really thought it would be impossible,” ​Alex Callier, a member of Hooverphonic, shared in a statement.

“But at the same time, I love that kind of challenge, and we went for it. I’m glad I persevered. After a few tries, we are now ready for take-off!”

The song’s lyrics and the video’s surrealistic imagery and upbeat music provide a somewhat unusual rundown on flying safety.

In this video, Hooverphonic rides the line between surrealism and airline safety.

Here are some other notable creations.

Air New Zealand

This Lord of Rings and The Hobbit-inspired clip is hands down one of the best in-flight videos.

Pointy-eared elves guide intrepid travellers through safety instructions as mighty eagles circle overhead.

Cameos include Peter Jackson, What We Do In The Shadows creator and writer Taika Waititi, and actors Elijah Wood and Sylvester McCoy. It doesn’t get more epic than this.

Remember: Not all who wander are lost.

Korean Air

This contribution from Korean Air sees popular K-pop boy band SuperM’s performing their song Let’s Go Everywhere, while a futuristic CGI flight attendant delivers safety instructions.

One of South Korea’s first international breakthrough pop sensations, singer BoA, contributes her voice to the narration to remind us to stow our tray tables for take-off and landing.

It’s sci-fi meets safety.

British Airways

A cheeky collaboration between Comic Relief and British Airways features a star-studded cast including Gordon Ramsay, Gillian Anderson and Ian McKellen.

This delightful video brims with unmistakable British manners, wit and charm.

The Brits prove that you don’t need fancy CGI or stunning mountainous vistas to convey an important message … in a hilarious fashion. All you need is Mr Bean.

Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways turned the pre-match team-talk into an entertaining safety video featuring football legends past and present.

The video stars Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr, then-FC Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski and AS Roma legend Cafu, who are led through the in-flight safety routine by a comedic double act of coach and kitman played by British television regular Jason Thorpe and comedy actor Ross Hatt.

This is a locker room like never before.