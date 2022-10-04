It is no coincidence that on Global James Bond Day, the question of who will play the next 007 is again making headlines.

October 5, the official annual Global James Bond Day, marks the 60th anniversary celebration of the Bond franchise and the release date of the first Bond film Dr No, in 1962.

As a new documentary, The Sound of 007 on streaming service Prime Video, showcases the musical history of the 25 James Bond films with Hans Zimmer scores and interviews from Daniel Craig, Billie Eilish and Paul McCartney – the next Bond is back in the news.

After an ‘In Conversation’ event at London’s British Film Institute (BFI) over the weekend as one of many anniversary celebrations, 007 casting producer Michael G Wilson was again confronted with the casting question.

He confirmed the next Bond would be in a man in his 30s and definitely not Gen Z.

“We’ve tried looking at younger people in the past. But trying to visualise it doesn’t work,” he told Deadline.

“Remember, Bond’s already a veteran. He’s had some experience. He’s a person who has been through the wars, so to speak. He’s probably been in the SAS or something.

“He isn’t some kid out of high school that you can bring in and start off.

“That’s why it works for a 30-something.”

Who is on the Bond26 shortlist?

Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page, 34, Little Women‘s James Norton, 37, and Irish actor and Poldark star Aidan Turner, 39, are the latest actors to make Bond headlines.

Henry Cavill (Superman), Tom Holland (Spider-Man) and Idris Elba have also crept back up the Sportsbet ladder.

UK author and Hollywood-based radio host Ross King told ITV’s morning show Lorraine last month producers were looking for someone who would stick with the franchise for the long term.

“At the end of the day they want someone who will be Bond for the next three movies.

‘‘For the franchise, they want someone who will carry it through the same way Daniel Craig did it.’’

His sources also said the next Bond would be in his 30s, and stand at least 178cm tall.

Wilson’s sister and co-producer Barbara Broccoli said they were still working on the direction of the next film, which is at least two years away, “because … it’s a reinvention of Bond”.

“Nobody’s in the running,” Ms Broccoli told Deadline at a BFI dinner in June.

‘‘There isn’t a script and we can’t come up with one until we decide how we’re going to approach the next film because, really, it’s a reinvention of Bond.

‘‘We’re reinventing who he is and that takes time,” she said.

In 1961 as her father, producer Albert Broccoli, worked on bringing Ian Fleming’s novels to the big screen, the biggest dilemma revolved around the casting of Bond.

“The producers considered casting big names such as Richard Burton, James Mason and Cary Grant (the best man at Broccoli’s wedding),” wrote fan website 007.com.

“When Mason and Grant refused to sign up to multi-picture deals, Broccoli and [Canadian producer Harry] Saltzman sought an unknown, discovering a young, exciting Scottish actor named Sean Connery.

“It took [director] Terence Young, who had worked with Connery on Action Of The Tiger, to school the actor in the ways of sharp suits, expensive food and fine wines.

“The role ultimately fit Connery like a glove.”

Traditional Bond casting session

By now, everyone should know the scene used for casting a Bond.

“We always use the same scene … the one From Russia With Love where Bond comes back to his room after the assassination, and he starts taking off his shirt, goes into the room to bathe,” Mr Wilson said.

“Then he hears something, takes his gun, goes in and the girl’s in the bed,” he said, referring to when Bond discovers Soviet Tatiana Romanova (Daniela Bianchi), in his bed wearing only a black velvet choker.

They introduce themselves, then kiss passionately.

Sharing the stage with screenwriters Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, casting director Debbie McWilliams, and actor Rory Kinnear – Bill Tanner in Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre and No Time to Die, Mr Wilson said the scene needs a good actress to play alongside.

“That was the test we use. Anyone who can bring that scene off is right for Bond. It’s tough to do.”

And he stressed auditions haven’t started for Bond26: “No matter what others tell you.”

After Amazon’s $US8.6 billion deal to purchase MGM back in March, the Bond films can be watched on Amazon Prime.

“It’s a whole new world. We’ve got to see what happens with Amazon.

“But there’ll always be a Bond,” Mr Wilson said.