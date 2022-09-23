‘Humiliated’ Margot Robbie’s big Barbie admission

Australian star Margot Robbie has revealed shooting for the highly anticipated Barbie movie brought “the most humiliating moment” of her life.

It came with leaked behind-the-scenes photos of the actor in costume alongside Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken in the movie directed by filmmaker Greta Gerwig.

The sneaky photos of the I, Tonya actress rollerblading while clad in an eye-wateringly bright 1980s-inspired bright neon unitard circulated on the internet for weeks. They also inspired crowds of fans to flock to the Barbie set in Los Angeles’ Venice Beach to see Robbie and Gosling in the flesh.

“I can’t tell you how mortified we were, by the way,” Robbie told US TV host Jimmy Fallon this week, while looking at one of the snaps.

“We look like we’re laughing, having fun, but are dying on the inside.”

The leaked photos kept the internet entertained for weeks while creating more buzz around the already hyped-up film.

The Tonight Show host assured the Australian actor-turned-producer that she looked fabulous in all the shots.

“I was like ‘this is the most humiliating moment of my life’,” Robbie said.

She said she didn’t expect the behind-the-scenes images to be made public.

“I knew that we had some exteriors to shoot in LA; I knew OK, once you’re doing exteriors, you’re gonna get papped,” she told Fallon.

“There’s probably going to be a little crowd of people who will take notice because, you know, the fluoro- – we stand out a little in those outfits.”

But the Oscar-nominated actor was surprised by the swarms of people who turned up.

“It was mad! Like hundreds of people watching,” she said.

“I knew there would be a little bit of attention, and probably some photos would get out there, but not like it did.”

Robbie also took the chance on The Tonight Show to present Fallon with a dubious Australian dietary classic for his birthday – fairy bread.

“Fairy bread is white bread, the cheaper the better, butter, and then sprinkles on top,” she said.

A polite Fallon took a nibble, declaring the dish “fantastic”.

Barbie is due for release in July 2023.