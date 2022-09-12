After two years of being forced to watch remotely, Hollywood’s most acclaimed actors from the best TV shows are back in the spotlight for the annual 74th Primetime Emmy awards.

Winners will be announced at a red-carpet ceremony broadcast live from Los Angeles from Tuesday at 10am (AEST), hosted by comedian and long-time Saturday Night Live cast member Kenan Thompson.

In the first full-blown Emmys weekend since 2019, all the major streaming services and talent agencies started the party early with extravagant pre-awards gatherings.

Despite the humid Los Angeles night, the mood was far from muted on the rooftop of the uber-stylish Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, where Succession nominee Sarah Snook, Insecure nominee Issa Rae, Killing Eve nominee Sandra Oh and Ted Lasso nominees Sam Richardson and Ashley Nicole Black were spotted by The Hollywood Reporter‘s team on the ground.

At the Beverly Wilshire hotel, celebrities including Dopesick creator Danny Strong and Hacks guest star Christopher McDonald, mingled at the eBay & GBK Brand Bar Luxury Lounge to find out what was inside their $US50,000 show bag.

At the Television Academy’s Saban Media Centre, The White Lotus nominee Natasha Rothwell echoed the sentiments of every star in town for the big night, telling THR it was a dream come true.

“Just to be around other people who are as excited to be in the conversation. And I love everyone’s work so much,’’ she said.

“I’m here for the nomination, but I’m also just honoured to be able to share the air.”

Aussies in the Emmys hunt

With many previous winners left out of last year’s honours due to COVID-19, series such as HBO’s media dynasty drama Succession and actors including Bill Hader (Barry), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Donald Glover (Atlanta) are in the mix again.

As are Australians Toni Collette, Murray Bartlett and Snook.

Succession wasn’t eligible last year, opening the door for royal family tale The Crown to claim the honour – (The Crown did not release a new season during this year’s Emmy window).

Managing editor at the GoldDerby betting website Chris Beachum, said there was usually “only one or two categories that are a little bit of a toss up”.

This year, he said “there’s a handful – we’re all going to be in for some surprises”.

“So Succession doesn’t have to worry about [The Crown], but it’s got a bunch of new shows that are really hot to fend off.”

Although the majority of the nominations went to Succession (25), The White Lotus (20), Hacks (17), Euphoria (16) and Barry (14), Gold Derby predicts The White Lotus will be the “biggest winner”.

Australian-born, US-based actor Murray Bartlett has been nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for his role playing the White Lotus resort manager Armond.

Snook is nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for Succession.

And Collette, whose breakthrough role on Muriel’s Wedding set her up for an illustrious international acting career, is up for an outstanding lead actress award for her role as Kathleen in HBO’s The Staircase.

Elsewhere, newcomers include Netflix’s South Korean drama Squid Game – a global hit that inspired Halloween costumes and boosted sales of tracksuits – and workplace thriller Severance from Apple TV+.

Entertainment Weekly editor-in-chief Patrick Gomez said voters could also opt to honour the final seasons of Ozark or Better Call Saul.

And let’s not forget Stranger Things, Euphoria and Abbott Elementary.

Awards watchers said feel-good, fish-out-of-water story Ted Lasso would face competition from Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building for best comedy.

Mr Beachum said Only Murders – starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as true crime podcasters – likely benefited from the airing of its second season during the Emmy voting period.

A similar move helped boost Ted Lasso last year.

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis will face off with Glover and Hader, and both Short and Martin from Only Murders for the lead comedy actor accolade.

How to watch the Emmys

This year, it’s American broadcaster NBC’s turn to broadcast the 74th Emmy Awards from Microsoft Theatre in downtown Los Angeles.

The show will be broadcast live on Foxtel Arena and Foxtel On Demand, and red-carpet coverage starts two hours ahead of the main show on cable TV channel E! Entertainment (on Foxtel).

The Television Academy announced last month Thompson would be hosting the event.

NBC Universal television and streaming executive vice-president Jen Neal said: “Kenan is well regarded as one of the funniest, likeable and accomplished performers of the last two decades, and his tenure on Saturday Night Live speaks for itself.”

“We know he’ll bring an excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves.”

Thompson told the LA Times after confirmation of his hosting job: “I feel great. There’s a great team that’s involved.

“I definitely don’t feel like I’m floating out there by myself. I’m really excited about it. There’s some great pieces coming together.”

Putting aside the train wreck that was the Oscars hosting gig back in March, when host Chris Rock was slapped by actor Will Smith for making a remark about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, Thompson outlined his plan.

“I’m going to be pretty straightforward – a good monologue and keeping the energy up will be my approach.

‘‘I enjoy honouring artistry and creativity.”

The Emmy Awards will air locally on Foxtel on Tuesday at 10am AEST, with an encore screening at 8.30pm AEST