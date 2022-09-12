Britney Spears has taken to Instagram with a scathing message for her family, saying that she “prays” both her parents “burn in hell”.

The pop singer, 40, dropped an intense audio message early on Monday morning (Australian time), revealing more details about her 13-year conservatorship.

She revealed that her parents, Jamie and Lynn Spears, instructed her to have numerous MRIs during the conservatorship before beings sent to “that place” – likely referring to a rehab facility.

Spears said she first had an MRI for a cyst on her chest when she was younger, about eight years old.

However, doctors assured her that she was fine following the test results, she said.

However, Spears said she was subjected to three more MRIs throughout her conservatorship, which began in 2008.

Spears said the procedures didn’t “make sense” to her, and she even suspected her parents were hiding a “secret” cancer diagnosis from her.

“The isolation, the nurses, the vials of blood, the constant communication … I was like, ‘Wait, is this a new kind of cancer treatment? Is that why they sent me away to this place? They didn’t want me to know [a] big secret?'” Spears said.

Now that she’s free from the conservatorship, which ended in November of 2021, she could see that “none of that was true”.

“I wanted to believe that because maybe it made more sense, but none of that was true. None of that is true. I’m fine. I’m alive.

“The hardest thing to know is that [my parents] were just being mean, and I really felt like my dad was trying to kill me, and I hope he burns in f—ing hell.”‘

In the post’s caption, she said her parents made her feel “dead and scared like an old lady”.

“[They] threw me away … I will say it loud and proud … I pray you both burn in hell.”

Spears followed her message with a revealing Instagram post later on Monday, saying her father could “kiss my God damn mother f—ing ass you f—ing bastard”.

A huge part of her ‘has died’

Spears’ strong message for her parents came a day after a series of audio messages discussing her estrangement from her sons.

The singer says she hasn’t seen Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, in nearly six months.

The brothers did not attend Spears’ nuptials to long-time boyfriend Sam Asghari, 28, in June.

She claimed they had also blocked her on social media.

Spears shared her pain with her Instagram followers, saying a huge part of her “has died”.

“Since they’ve been gone, I honestly feel like a huge part of me has died. They were my joy, they were my everything,” she said.

“I looked forward to seeing them, and then all of a sudden they were gone, and I was like, ‘Did my heart just stop beating?’ And honestly, I don’t understand how it was so easy for them to just cut me off like that. I don’t understand it.”

Spears said she had “no purpose” without her sons.

“Like literally, I have no purpose anymore. They were my joy, they were my everything. I looked forward to seeing them. That was what I lived for.”

Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline, father of Sean and Jayden, told the Daily Mail last month that the boys had cut off contact with their mother because of her social media use.

The singer regularly posts censored naked pictures of herself online – which she previously said she does to reclaim the power she felt she lost during her conservatorship.

“I try to explain to [Preston and Jayden], ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself,’” Federline said.

“But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough… I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.”

Federline also said he believed the conservatorship “saved” his ex-wife.

“I saw this man [Jamie Spears] that really cared, and really cares about his family and wanting everything to be OK,” said Federline.

“When Jamie took over, things got into order. He saved her life.”

Jayden also took the opportunity to defend his grandfather in an interview with 60 Minutes Australia, which aired last Sunday.

He said he believed Jamie ultimately had her best interests at heart.

“He was trying to be like any father, like pursue his daughter’s dream of being a superstar, working and doing all these concerts and performing,” he said.

“But I think some people are just, like, ceasing to realise how much he cares about her.”