“I did but see her passing by, yet I shall love her till I die” – Sir Robert Menzies

Over the record-breaking 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, which included 16 trips to Australia, there remain thousands of stories and memories of where people were when she drove into town.

From her first visit in 1954, when she stepped off the royal barge at Farm Cove on Sydney Harbour (where Captain Arthur Phillip raised the British flag 165 years before her), to her last visit in 2011 wearing a pink coat on a Melbourne tram, ordinary Australians, families, kids, dignitaries, defence force personnel and politicians all have their stories.

For former Lieutenant Commander Charles Falkiner, 90, in charge of the 130 members of the royal guard for her 1963 visit to Melbourne, it was the highlight of his life.

Mr Falkiner, who spent 23 years in the Royal Australian Navy, recalled organising the naval dry cleaners to collect all the white uniforms for his troops and then making the soldiers stand up while on buses so they wouldn’t crease their pants before they stood to attention that warm February day.

“I was in charge of the guard, so I gave all the commands. When the Queen arrived, apparently going down the gangway of the Britannia she got her glove dirty, and the Queen’s lady-in-waiting carried six sets of gloves in her handbag.

“The Queen was a bit upset, apparently. We learnt this later. She was really boot-faced [stern] when she came up the landing out of the launch.

“I called the guard to attention. We sloped arms and presented arms, the royal salute. We played the National Anthem … I marched out, met the Queen, saluted her and said: ‘Your guard, ready for inspection, Your Majesty’.”

The Queen replied: “Thank you … the guard looks very smart. The uniforms are wonderful.”

“That particular day,” Mr Falkiner said, “stands out as one of the highlights of my naval career.”

So too, for a Rat of Tobruk, Alan Treloar, who cried when he saw the Queen at the Melbourne Cricket Ground’s ex-service rally during that same tour.

“I just couldn’t help it,” Mr Treloar said afterwards, his words captured for posterity in the National Archives of Australia’s records (NAA).

“The sight of our young Queen makes you realise that everything you’ve ever fought for is worthwhile.”

As another Aussie told The Telegraph mid-way through the first tour of his country by a reigning monarch, ““Let’s face it, we have gone Queen crazy.”

According to the official royal website, her relationship with Australia was “unique”.

A national poll taken at the time of the Queen’s tour in 1954 – the first reigning monarch to visit our shores – showed 75 per cent of Australians saw her at least once during the tour.

Passion and devotion for the British monarchy was ripe back then, as families still battle weary from World War II remembered what it was like to fight for freedom, records the NAA.

‘Loyalty and devotion’

The Queen’s first tour, when she made around 100 speeches, was extensive. She visited every capital city, except Darwin, 70 country towns and travelled 3200km by road in 207 separate car trips.

Fierce monarchist Sir Robert Menzies cemented forever an enduring love affair in a first-person piece in The Sydney Morning Herald after she left that year: “It is a basic truth that for our Queen we have within us, sometimes unrealised until the moment of expression, the most profound and passionate feelings of loyalty and devotion.

“It does not require much imagination to realise that when eight million people spontaneously pour out this feeling they are engaging in a great act of common allegiance and common joy which brings them closer together.

“The common devotion to the Throne is a part of the very cement of the whole social structure,” he wrote.

And the Queen, in her formal way, expressed her love of Australia while addressing federal parliament.

“Ever since I first came here in 1954, I have watched Australia grow and develop at an extraordinary rate. This country has made dramatic progress economically, in social, scientific and industrial endeavours and, above all, in self-confidence,” she said.

“In an unstable world, Australians consider themselves fortunate, however they continue to make a significant contribution to world peace-keeping. This does not come without a price, and we are all conscious of the sacrifices made by the Australian armed services in international operations.”

Ordinary Australians recall the Queen’s tours