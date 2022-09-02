Former US First Lady Hillary Clinton and daughter Chelsea have made a bold move into the worldwide web of streaming services, signing up with Apple TV+ for an eight-part docu-series called Gutsy.

Premiering on September 9 and based on bestselling book, The Book of Gutsy Women, Hillary and Chelsea work side-by-side across restaurant tables and dance halls as they chat away with “pioneering women artists, activists, community leaders and everyday heroes who show us what it truly means to be ‘gutsy'”.

Apple TV+ promises the world will see the famous duo “as you’ve never seen them before, revealing their special mother-daughter bond and the unique, multi-generational way they approach the important and timely issues highlighted in each episode”.

It’s another big moment for Apple TV+, which continues to challenge the big streaming players since its launch in November, 2019. The services has already clocked up 264 wins and 1149 award nominations … and counting.

From the US to Down Under, Netflix and ABC ivew are launching several home-grown productions, including a stunning documentary on the America’s Cup 1983 win and ABC crime drama Savage River.

Untold: The Race of the Century on Netflix features interviews with the crew and, yes, hopefully a re-run former PM Bob Hawke’s famous quote.

Paramount+, meanwhile, continues to whet our appetite with science fiction.

For all the Star Trek fans, the streamer is celebrating its third annual Star Trek Celebration Day with a global live-streamed event and a “unique activation” in Melbourne’s Federation Square.

It’s a big month for the streaming services, so never fear, there is something for everyone.

The Last Movie Stars: Binge, September 1

Anything directed by Martin Scorsese is worth watching, as is this epic six-part documentary series celebrating the enigmatic personalities, talent and celebrity love story that was Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward.

A Beginner’s Guide to Grief: SBS On Demand, September 4

When a daughter and her foster sister’s terminally ill parents die, it’s time to go beyond the flowers and Hallmark cards in this Australian premiere. It’s a dark comedy, but sometimes it might resonate.

Savage River: ABC iview, September 4

When Miki Anderson returns to Savage River after 10 years in prison she is determined to move on with her life, but a murder makes her the focus of everyone’s suspicion and the close-knit community of Savage River is not about to let her forget the past that easily.

Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert: Paramount+, September 4

One of the most respected figures in modern music, millions mourned the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Untold: The Race of the Century: Netflix, September 6

The Australia II yacht crew look back on the motivation, dedication and innovation that led to their historic 1983 America’s Cup victory, the most prestigious prize in the sport of sailing. Featuring the last interview with former PM and legendary larrikin Bob Hawke, we promise this doco is one of a kind and a must watch for the month!

Star Trek Day: Paramount+, September 9 (5am)

Live from the Skirball Cultural Centre in Los Angeles, California, Star Trek Day will feature back-to-back, in-person red carpet conversations with iconic cast members from the Star Trek universe on all the social media platforms as well through the official StarTrek.com/Day website.

The celebration commemorates September 8, 1966 when the pilot episode of Star Trek debuted on TV and took viewers to new frontiers unknown to humans.

There will also be a video to honour the impact and influence of Nichelle Nichols (Officer Uhura), a behind the scenes set tour, and one fan will be transformed into a Star Trek alien.

Heartbreak High: Netflix, September 14

Much-loved – and much anticipated – Aussie TV soap reboot series Heartbreak High is finally hitting our screens! Hartley High is where all the action takes place in a re-imagining of the iconic 1990s show. If you’re missing Neighbours, this one’s for you.

75 Years of Australian Peacekeeping: ABC iiew, September 14

The Australian premiere broadcast of the commemorative ceremony to mark the 75th Anniversary of Australian Peacekeepers and Peacemakers from the Peacekeepers Memorial in Canberra.

Do Revenge: Netflix, September 16

Starring Camila Mendes (Riverdale) and Maya Hawke (Stranger Things), Do Revenge is a “subverted Hitchcock-ian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls”, so says Netflix.

The storyline reads: “A dethroned queen bee at a posh private high school strikes a secret deal with an unassuming new student to exact revenge on each other’s enemies.”

Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance: Netflix, September 16

A good one for the school holidays for teens is this family sport drama filmed in Adelaide. In the wake of an injury, American teen Kyra Berry gets a second chance to chase her dreams — and a gymnastics scholarship — in faraway Australia. The film stars Australian actresses Jada-Lee Henry, Emily Morris, Stella Shute and Zoe Rae Burns.

Seal Team Six: Paramount+, September 19

Forget all those extreme survivor reality TV series, SEAL Team Six is so much better. It’s a military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of an elite unit of US Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high stakes missions.

Reboot: Disney+, September 20

From the Emmy-winning co-creator of Modern Family, eight-episode comedy Reboot will highlight this dysfunctional family and how it deals with unresolved issues.

This England: Binge, September 22

Starring BAFTA and Academy Award winner Kenneth Branagh as UK Boris Johnson, This England charts the events surrounding the Prime Minister, the government and the country at large as the country worked its way through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone: Netflix, September 22

And if you thought you wouldn’t be enough Aussie content landing on our screens this month, watch out as Georgie Stone is taking over!

Stone, who got her start on Neighbours, shares her journey from child actor to teen transgender activist in her documentary, The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone.

Extending over nineteen years, Stone takes audiences on a ride through her life and historic fight for transgender rights, which saw her help change laws, affirm her gender, find her voice and emerge into adulthood.

Blonde: Netflix, September 28

Actress Ana de Armas is starring as a fictionalised version of Hollywood icon Marilyin Monroe.

Based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, this boldly re-imagined portrait boldly explores Munroe’s tumultuous private life and the price she paid for fame.

Blue Sky: Inside Sydney FC: Paramount+, September 30

Paramount+ debuts its first play into locally produced sporting documentaries with this four-part, exclusive behind-the-scenes look inside football club, Sydney FC.