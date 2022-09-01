Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest relationship breakdown has launched a barrage of memes, with social media users pointing out a key pattern of behaviour.

Reports emerged this week that the 47-year-old Hollywood star had broken up with his girlfriend of five years, US actor and model Camila Morrone, age 25.

The otherwise run-of-the-mill news raised eyebrows when social media users pointed out that DiCaprio has never publicly dated a woman over the age of 25 – and Morrone had only celebrated that milestone in June.

This sparked an avalanche of memes, with social media users ribbing the actor and his apparent distaste for anyone even approaching half his age.

Some indulged in light-hearted speculation that the actor might actually be doing a public service, using his dating prowess to educate young women about climate change, while others lamented how they would soon be too old to attract his attention.

The New Daily put in the hard yards (scrolled through social media) to collate some of the wittiest posts for your reading pleasure.

As ever, movie and TV references provided fertile ground for meme content.

Even his biggest movie didn’t escape the crossfire.

Since news broke of his split with Morrone, DiCaprio seems to be keeping true to form, having already been spotted on a suspected date with 22-year-old model Maria Beregova.

DiCaprio’s dating habits have sparked a conversation around dating age gaps, with some social media commentators expressing concern that his history shows a predatory predilection for younger women.

Similar accusations have been levelled at fellow actors Zach Braff and Wilmer Valderrama, who both weathered a storm of complaints over their former relationships with much-younger partners Florence Pugh and Demi Lovato, respectively.

In 2020, Pugh took to her Instagram to hit back at her relationship’s naysayers after being hit with a flood of negative comments on a picture with then-boyfriend Braff.

“Within about eight minutes of the photo being posted, I had about 70 per cent of the comments hurling abuse and being horrid and basically bullying someone on my page,” she said.

“I am 24 years old. I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love … It is not your place and really, it has nothing to do with you.’’

DiCaprio and Morrone have not commented on their separation.