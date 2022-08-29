MTV’s annual Video Music Awards (VMAs) were a first-class affair after two years battling the pandemic and low ratings, as the biggest stars in the music industry walked the black carpet and rocked out on stage to one giant, very enthusiastic crowded house.

LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and rapper Jack Harlow kicked off at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday night (local time), and got the global audience back on track as they celebrated newcomers, UK luminaries, US heavyweights and veterans of the industry.

Let’s start with the new.

US actor and singer Dove Cameron took home the Moon Person statue for best new artist, her first win with her first nomination at the VMAs.

Walking the red carpet with stunning 3D gothic nail art – each finger decorated in different charms – Cameron said she was “so floored, so moved” to be this year’s recipient.

She dedicated the award to “all of the queer kids out there, who don’t feel that they can take up space and inhabit the fullness of who they are’’.

Glamour said her floral maxi-dress accessorised with leather belts and braided pigtails ‘‘practically screamed Wednesday Addams’’.

British mega stars Harry Styles, Adele and Ed Sheeran battled it out with Billie Eilish, Drake, Kendrick Lamar and rappers Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X, who were all frontrunners with multiple nominations.

Australian rapper The Kid Laroi was up for a best collaboration award with Justin Bieber for Stay.

But it was Taylor Swift who won the top honour for a 10-minute version of her 2012 break-up song All Too Well.

Johnny Depp, actor (and more lately singer) made a surprise float above the audience as the channel’s famous mascot, the Moon Man.

Trying to rebuild his career, the 59-year-old actor – who has been performing in Europe playing guitar with Jeff Beck – floated from the ceiling while wearing the iconic astronaut outfit with his face digitally inserted into the custom helmet.

‘‘And you know what? I needed the work,’’ The Pirates of the Caribbean star told a bemused audience.

Lizzo had Swift dancing out of her seat when she performed her new single 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready), and called out fat-phobic comments in her acceptance speech when she received her Video For Good award.

Styles won album of the year for Harry’s House, and Minaj performed a medley of her career’s biggest hits from Roman’s Revenge, Chun-Li, Moment 4 Life, Beez in the Trap, Anaconda and Super Bass.

After her set, the rapper accepted the show’s Video Vanguard award, which MTV announced she was awarded for her artistry, barrier-breaking hip-hop, and status as a global superstar. The honour is named after Michael Jackson.

Eminem and Snoop Dogg brought the metaverse to the VMAs as the duo performed From the D 2 The LBC, which was featured on Eminem’s greatest hits album Curtain Call 2.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers (their performance was above and beyond their black carpet chat) took the stage as the recipients of the Global Icon award after being introduced by Cheech & Chong as their ‘‘favourite band of all time’’.

Madonna, the most awarded artist in MTV history with 20 wins, became the only artist to receive a nomination in each of the VMA’s five decades. She earned her 69th nomination for her 14th studio album Madame X.

And that’s it for the music!

Now, who wore what?