Spiderman actor Tom Holland took a leap of faith earlier this month and deleted his social media accounts.

In an era when celebrity and social media work hand-in-hand for huge fashion, cosmetics and food promotion deals – and share their rich and famous lifestyles with us ordinary folk – the latest batch of celebrities to quit platforms like Twitter and Instagram are opening up on why.

Wolf of Wall Street and Don’t Look Up star Jonah Hill, 38, announced he was shutting down his Instagram account, while pop singer Shawn Mendes told fans earlier this month that he would cancel his 40-plus city concert tour mid-run because he needed to tend to his mental health.

Actress Selena Gomez and tennis star Naomi Osaka have also explained over the past year how sites like Twitter and Instagram can be harmful.

Dr Evita March, a Flinders University lecturer and psychologist whose research expertise include cyber-psychology, personality and interpersonal relationships, told The New Daily “detoxing” from social media happens because it can be “overwhelming”, saying “the way celebrities and public figures experience social media would be incredibly different to the way we do.”

Dr March said in many instances it is more a case of “it’s better for my mental health not having to manage this”.

“The management of social media and cultivating an image is taxing … every image we see is crafted, and it’s exhausting to keep up with that careful promotion … and then as a result experiencing a backlash.”

‘Over-stimulating … overwhelming’

On August 14, 26-year-old English actor Holland, who has spent the past 14 years on the stage and screen, told his 67.7 million Instagram followers he was quitting multiple platforms.

He briefly returned to Instagram to promote Stem4 — a teenage mental health-focused organisation supported by the Brothers Trust charity (which was set up by Holland’s parents).

Many fans congratulated him for forthright, simple messaging, with one calling it “a smart move”.

“I have taken a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter to be over-stimulating, to be overwhelming.

“I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online.

“It’s detrimental to my mental state so I decided to take a step back and delete the app,” Holland said.

Pop star Justin Bieber, who has previously spoken about his mental health issues, replied with: “Love you man”.

Dr March, who is researching predictors of online anti-social behaviours and relationships, said there’s nothing wrong with choosing to walk away from social media.

“People do have the choice to do that. When, in history, have we experienced this private view into a celebrity’s lives?” Dr March wondered.

“We’ve never had this opportunity. We don’t have any right to look into their lives, and people are going to talk about you.

“What they choose to show us is their choice, and when they don’t want to do it anymore, it’s also their choice.”

‘You won’t see me promoting this film’

Jonah Hill wasn’t far behind.

He shot the Netflix comedy, You People, and most recently a documentary he has directed and starred in – and shot in secret – which will premiere at upcoming film festivals, but he won’t be doing any promotional work.

In a statement to Deadline on August 17, Hill said: “I have finished directing my second film, a documentary about me and my therapist which explores mental health in general, called Stutz.

“The whole purpose of making this film is to give therapy and the tools I’ve learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining film.

“Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public-facing events.

“I am so grateful that the film will make its world premiere at a prestigious film festival this fall, and I can’t wait to share it with audiences around the world in the hope that it will help those struggling.

“However, you won’t see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself. If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film.

“I usually cringe at letters or statements like this but I understand that I am of the privileged few who can afford to take time off. I won’t lose my job while working on my anxiety.”

In October last year, Hill posted on social media: “I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body.”

“Good or bad I want to politely let you know it’s not helpful and doesn’t feel good. Much respect.”

‘Controlling the narrative’

Dr March said any comment on someone’s body is objectifying that person: “Given the pace of social media, I understand why people leave and come back and have this relationship with social media.”

“Some of it is controlling the narrative and having a sense of releasing statements, like [pop star] Lizzo about her lyrics.

“If you are a public person, and you disconnect and relinquish control, that can also be anxiety-inducing as well.”

“It’s almost a bit of a catch-22.”

Grammy-award nominated Canadian singer, Mendes, 24, took to social media to explain his reasons for taking a break, and to promise fans he’ll be back once he has had time to “heal”.

Dr March says there are differing degrees of behaviour celebrities experience.

“If the celebrities we love choose to create a public profile, where they will share intimate photos of their life with us, it’s a privilege.

“We also have to acknowledge the level of abuse they would experience would be phenomenal, so to make the decision to step away, we have to assess how we react to them on social media.”