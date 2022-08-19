Britney Spears, Elton John duet reportedly put on hold

Live

Britney Spears and Elton John’s upcoming duet has reportedly been put on hold, with inside sources saying Spears is still putting her finishing touches on the track.

The duet’s title, Hold My Hand, was unveiled by John on social media last week.

Reps for both artists confirmed last week that the duet would be released soon. But with the track yet to hit streaming services, it appeared on Friday it had been put on hold.

An inside source told Hollywood Life that John’s team was waiting for Spears’ final approval.

“There is a tonne riding on it,” they said.

“She wants this to hit it out of the park, and everyone that heard the song says it’s amazing. So the hope is that she’ll sign off on it ASAP.”

Hold My Hand is reportedly a fresh take on John’s hit 1971 song Tiny Dancer, reportedly also featuring parts of his 1992 track The One.

It will be Spears’ first musical release in six years, and the first since the end of her conservatorship in November 2021.

The source said the singer was relishing the creative process.

“Britney has had a lot of creative control in the making of this song and that is something that she’s really enjoyed,” they said.

“When she was under her conservatorship, she really didn’t get this because she was not allowed to make decisions for herself. Doing this song with Elton has given her confidence again in her ability to sing and create music.”

While the track is yet to be released, one adoring fan said she had the privilege of hearing the track early.

That fan was none other than socialite and friend of Spears, Paris Hilton, who gave the song her stamp of approval.

“I know, it’s going to be iconic. I just heard it a couple days ago in Ibiza and it is… it’s insane,” Hilton said at the Tomorrowland festival in Belgium, where she performed.

Spears addressed the track in a now-deleted Instagram post last week, sharing a fan mock-up of the single artwork.

“I can’t wait for you all to hear what we’ve been working on,” she wrote, alongside four winking emojis.

The singer wrote about the importance of self-expression following her iron-clad conservatorship.

“Try being covered for 4 months with no keys !!! I have the right to express my body, mouth, eyes , heart, and feet and show whatever I want !!!” she wrote.

“My body was manipulated, abused, and torn by people not my friends !!!”

Spears is expected to share more about her conservatorship in an upcoming memoir, for which the singer struck a record book deal with publishing house Simon & Schuster.

The memoir is reportedly complete. However, its release has also reportedly been put on hold – this time due to a worldwide paper shortage.

Originally set for release before the end of the year, the memoir is likely to be delayed until sometime in 2023.