Fans of TV hit Bluey outraged at bizarre US censoring

Australia’s smash-hit kids’ TV series Bluey has run into some strife on a US streaming service – with sharp-eyed fans noticing a missing episode.

But things took a really weird turn when the reason for the episode failing to make the cut on the US version of Disney+ was revealed.

The missing episode from the third series of the animated hit, “Family Meeting”, was deemed to have flouted Disney Junior’s broadcast standards and practices because it contained “toilet humour”.

For Australian viewers, that’s a fart.

In the episode, Bluey and Bingo’s dad, Bandit, is accused of farting, or ‘fluffing’, in Bluey’s face as he gets out of bed.

No way, said Disney +, and left the episode off its international streaming version of the Bluey‘s third series. That sparked outrage among fans, young and old.

“Disney banned the episode ‘Family Meeting’ of Bluey when it’s just about farts, as if almost every kid show nowadays has fart jokes in it. I don’t get it,” one wrote on Twitter.

The ban also stirred some fans to start an online petition urging an end to Disney+’s “overcensoring” of Bluey.

“The censored items are usually natural things (pooping, farting, a comical depiction of childbirth). Parents should be able to control the content their kids consume,” the petitioner wrote.

One supporter agreed, writing: “These are not subjects that need to be censored. Most of what was edited out are normal bodily functions and behaviours that occur in daily life. There are more serious and inappropriate behaviours and language in other content. Attention should be focused elsewhere. Definitely not on Bluey.”

Nor is it the first time the US network has edited or censored parts of the beloved show. One fan took to TikTok to share all the times Disney+ had cut out bits of the animated hit.

Seven censored Bluey moments

Among other things, Disney+ has been called out for editing horse poop from character Buttermilk, and changing a chat about the dog getting a vasectomy into a conversation about tooth extraction.

But the latest outrage has apparently caused some rethinking at Disney+. Blog Pirates and Princesses reports the fracas has sparked a rethink.

According to the author, “someone from Disney Branded Television reached out via email to explain the ‘background only’ reason for why it isn’t included in season three on Disney+”.

“According to them it didn’t meet guidelines at the time, but now that other platforms are airing it (and likely because parents are questioning it) it is a good time to ‘reevaluate’ the episode,” the email apparently said.

The blogger also urged Disney+ to look at its broader guidelines.

“A pooping pony isn’t really something that should be cut out either. But at least they are listening and indicating they will rethink the guidelines,” they finished.