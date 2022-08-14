As the second half of 2022 looms large for awards shows, it may be another case where the on-stage performances could be more exciting than watching the actors, singers and directors take home the trophies.

The MTV Video Music Awards and the Emmy Awards are just around the corner, while the controversial, once highest-rated Golden Globes are to be televised in early 2023 after a year in the sin bin.

Let’s start with hosting duties.

In recent years, hosts for major awards shows have had a tough gig, with the stars either not delivering enough sparkle on the night – or too much, as in the case of stand-up comedian Chris Rock, who was slapped by Will Smith on stage at the Academy Awards night in March.

Now, another comedian, actor and Saturday Night Live veteran for the past two decades, Kenan Thompson, has been tapped to host the three-hour 74th Emmy Awards on September 12 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

He’s not worried. In fact, quite the opposite.

‘‘Being a part of this incredible evening where we honour the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC – my long-time network family – makes it even more special,’’ Thompson, whose been on SNL for the past 20 seasons, said this week.

‘‘Kenan is well regarded as one of funniest, likeable and accomplished performers of the last two decades, and his tenure on Saturday Night Live speaks for itself,” added Jen Neal, executive vice president of Live Events for NBC Universal Television and Streaming.

‘‘We know he’ll bring an excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves.’’

On August 28, the MTV Video Music Awards will once again deliver up a showcase on stage.

Broadcast live at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey, five-time winner Nicki Minaj will perform on stage before receiving the Video Vanguard Award for her career achievements in music videos.

Previous winners will perform, and fingers crossed Harry Styles and Doja Cat – up with six nominations each, and both in the running for Video of the Year for As it Was and Woman respectively – will get their moment.

Drake, Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo, and the short film version of All Too Well by VMAs darling Taylor Swift are all on the cards.

If Swift wins, she’ll be the first artist in VMA history to claim Video of the Year three times.

Is the Globes’ return a ‘done deal’?

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that NBC is set to televise the scandal-ridden Golden Globe Awards in January.

Hours later, various media outlets reported it was not set in stone, but it may be more about scheduling than a continued boycott.

‘‘A January 2023 broadcast of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association-organised shindig is “not a done deal,” according to a well-placed source,’’ wrote Deadline.

‘‘While talks have been going on between the long-time Globes broadcaster and the Helen Hoehne-led HFPA, no final agreement has been reached as of today.’’

The embattled HFPA was under scrutiny before the 2021 ceremony after a searing Los Angeles Times expose revealed the organisation had zero Black people among its 87 members.

THR noted the HFPA had ‘‘had engaged in unethical conduct and suspect financial practices’’.

As a result, Hollywood publicists and organisations boycotted the event, and Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo became one of the first Hollywood A-listers to distance himself from the HFPA.

Among the many individuals and groups who had turned their backs on the Globes were Tom Cruise, Scarlett Johansson, Kerry Washington, Jennifer Aniston, Ellen Pompeo, Shonda Rhimes, Netflix, Amazon Studios and WarnerMedia.

Fast-forward now to a possible comeback.

‘‘More than a few in town, including a faction of the coalition of publicists that led the charge against the HFPA in 2021, have softened their position and want to get back to business as usual,’’ THR wrote.

‘‘One reason, to be sure: The Globes telecast, which is usually the highest-rated awards show of the film awards season prior to the Oscars, financially boosts many of their Oscar-hopeful projects and people.’’

Earlier, THR noted that ‘‘awards shows aren’t just for hobbyists or professionals with an encyclopaedic knowledge of the industry, but also for people who just want to discover new movies for the pure entertainment factor’’.

‘‘Critics can grumble all they want about endless chicken dinners and the same rotating group of directors earning Oscar glory’’ it said.

But, ‘‘the awards remain a vital touchpoint in the vast financial ecosystem that keeps show business afloat – and lifts up new talent’’.