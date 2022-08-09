As tributes continue to pour in for iconic Australian performer Olivia Newton-John, her loved ones have revealed an intimate glimpse of her last days.

The beloved British-born music star and actor died “peacefully” at her home in southern California at the age of 73, surrounded by family and friends.

Newton-John’s husband John Easterling announced the news of her death on her Facebook page, citing her ‘long illness’.

While everyone from fellow performers to politicians rushed to offer their condolences, the last post to the star’s Instagram page showed a peaceful moment shared with Mr Easterling just last Friday.

She captioned it simply #flashbackfriday.

Another Australian star, Delta Goodrem, was among the first to comment on the touching snap with the simple word: “Beautiful”.

On Tuesday, Goodrem joined the tributes to Newton-John, describing her as “my mentor, my friend” and a “force of nature”.

Her grieving daughter Chloe Lattanzi, meanwhile, shared a series of photos of herself and her mother, with no caption.

Pink city

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced that central Melbourne will light up in pink on Tuesday night in honour of Newton-John.

Newton-John moved to Melbourne with her parents from the UK when he was six years old.

Her father was a professor at the University of Melbourne and Newton-John attended Christ Church Grammar School in South Yarra and nearby University High School.

“Tonight, landmarks across our city will be lit up pink to remember Olivia Newton John, and her enormous contribution to cancer awareness, research and treatment,” Mr Andrews said in a statement.

“Vale Olivia Newton John”.

Australian Prime Minister used also highlighted Newton-John’s tireless efforts in raising awareness and fighting cancer.

Newton-John became a prominent breast cancer campaigner after being given the first of three cancer diagnoses in 1992.

Following her initial battle with the disease, she had a partial mastectomy and reconstruction.

She remained cancer-free until a recurrence in 2013, but revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer for the third time in three decades in September 2018.

Tributes flow

John Travolta, who played ‘Danny’ to Newton-John’s ‘Sandy’ in the 1978 hit musical Grease, led the stream of tributes to his co-star shortly after news of her death.

Writing on Instagram, Travolta said her “impact was incredible” and signed off his tribute to the actress as “your Danny”.

The worlds of television, film and music, meanwhile, took to social media to share memories and send condolences to her family.

Dionne Warwick, who recorded a duet with Newton-John in 2006, tweeted: “Another angelic voice has been added to the Heavenly Choir.

“Not only was Olivia a dear friend, but one of the nicest people I had the pleasure of recording and performing with. I will most definitely miss her.

“She now Rests in the Arms of the Heavenly Father.”

Rod Stewart said Newton-John was “the perfect lady”, as well revealing her as the inspiration for his spandex-led ‘Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?’ era.

Fellow Australian pop star Kylie Minogue cited the singer as an inspiration and a guiding light in her life.

Singer and actor Hugh Jackman said Newton-John was a dear friend who was “open-hearted, generous and funny”.

“It’s no secret that Olivia was my first crush. I kissed her (poster) every night before bed,” Jackman wrote on Instagram.

British filmmaker Edgar Wright, whose credits include Last Night in Soho and Baby Driver, added: “Olivia Newton-John so completely dominated the charts and [music show] Top Of The Pops when I was a kid, it felt like she was pop music.

“And yes, Xanadu is still a stone cold classic song. RIP.”

A lasting legacy

Newton-John is survived by Mr Easterling and her only child from a previous marriage, 36-year-old daughter Chloe Lattanzi.

The Grease star and multi-award-winning performer was known in later life for her work as a prominent breast cancer campaigner after being given the first of three cancer diagnoses in 1992.

Newton-John’s battle with cancer inspired her to create the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne.

In 2018, after being diagnosed with cancer the last time, she revealed was treating the illness “naturally” and was using cannabis oil made from marijuana her husband grew in California to alleviate the pain.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer,” Mr Easterling said.

He said that in lieu of flowers, donations could be made to Newton-John’s cancer research foundation.

Newton-John’s family will be offered a state funeral in recognition of achievements and dedication to cancer research.

Premier Andrews said on Tuesday he would contact them during the week to propose the memorial.