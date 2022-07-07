Entertainment Outback Qld town of Birdsville sets Nutbush City Limits dance record
More than 4000 people in Birdsville set a world record for the biggest Nutbush City Limits dance. Photo: AAP/Cardinal Spin
It’s a long way from rural Tennessee, but a town in outback Queensland has celebrated Tina Turner’s classic Nutbush City Limits in world-record style.

More than 4000 punters at the Birdsville Big Red Bash music festival on Thursday set a world record for the biggest Nutbush dance.

Sporting mullets, tutus and even dinosaur costumes, dancers each chipped in $15 to raise more than $60,000 for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

Since 2016 the festival has generated more than $435,000 for the RFDS.

Turner penned Nutbush City Limits in 1973 as a tribute to her home town in Tennessee, but the Nutbush line dance has its roots in Australia.

Watch the Birdsville crowd's Nutbush record

Source: Twitter/Ben Grubb

The music superstar isn’t known to performed the dance herself.

Thursday’s official figure of 4084 dancers comfortably exceeded the previous world record of 2078, also set at Birdsville last year.

The Big Red Bash wrapped up on Thursday night with performances from Jimmy Barnes, Kasey Chambers and other Australian acts.

A Doggie Desert Fashion competition will also crown the outback’s most stylish pups.

Organisers say the festival brings about $15 million in economic benefit to regional and outback Queensland.

Birdsville is home to about 150 people, but the town’s bakery is said to be reporting daily sales of close to 1500 curried camel pies and 900 coffees during the festival.

Queensland Tina Turner
