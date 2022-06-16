Live

Fans have been given a sneak peek at Hollywood hunk Ryan Gosling as Ken, Barbie’s famous boyfriend, ahead of the upcoming live-action film inspired by the famous Mattel doll.

In a photo tweeted by Warner Brothers Pictures Gosling, 41, is seen donning an unbuttoned denim vest, with his own ‘Ken’ underwear peeking above matching denim jeans.

To complete the transformation, Gosling dons platinum blond hair (a departure from his usual dirty-blond) and a bright orange spray tan.

The look has shocked and divided fans online – some sharing their enthusiasm, and others describing their confusion.

“How did they make Ryan Gosling look unattractive for a Barbie movie? How is this possible…” one wrote.

“Kinda ironic how playing Ken is the least attractive Ryan Gosling has ever looked,” another mused.

One Twitter user begged to differ, saying the film’s fashion department had nailed the assignment.

“No notes. A+ accuracy,” they wrote.

Gosling’s debut prompted a slew of comparisons, including several side-by-sides of Gosling alongside Freddie Prinze jnr’s turn as Fred in the 2000s Scooby Doo live action films.

“Freddie Prinze jnr’s Fred walked so that Ryan Gosling’s Ken could run,” a fan wrote.

Gosling’s outfit also drew comparisons to professional wrestler Orange Cassidy, who often dons a similar double-denim look.

Gosling’s role in Barbie puts an end to the actor’s five-year break from acting. His last on-screen appearance was in 2018 film First Man, in which he played American astronaut Neil Armstrong.

The preview comes two months after the studio gave fans a peek at Margot Robbie’s transformation into Barbie, the actor also serving as a producer on the film.

Greta Gerwig (Little Women, Lady Bird) is the film’s director, the script adapted from a screenplay she co-wrote with partner Noah Baumbach.

Emma Mackey (Sex Education), Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), Saturday Night Live’s Kate McKinnon and Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) are also involved.

While little is known yet about the film’s plot, Liu gushed about the film’s script in a May interview with GQ UK, describing it as “wild” and “incredibly unique”.

“I wish I could just show you what we do day to day because it’s crazy,” he said.

Comedian Will Ferrell (Step Brothers, Elf) is also rumoured to be part of the project, reportedly playing the CEO of a toy company.

Barbie is set to arrive in cinemas on July 21, 2023.