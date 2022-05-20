Pop megastar Rihanna and British singer Ed Sheeran are both celebrating the arrival of new babies.

Rihanna has reportedly given birth to her first child, while Sheeran has announced the birth of his second daughter following a secret pregnancy.

Rihanna reportedly gave birth to a baby boy – whose name is yet to be revealed – in Los Angeles on May 13. Few details have been made public, but one source said the Barbadian singer and boyfriend A$AP Rocky were at home in LA with their new son.

“Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom,” they source said.

Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, announced in February they were expecting their first child. The singer and Fenty Beauty founder debuted her growing bump in a glamorous photoshoot that took the internet by storm.

Photos showed the happy couple strolling through the streets of Harlem, where A$AP is from.

Rihanna had reportedly been ultra-focused on her pregnancy since news broke of A$AP’s arrest last month.

The rapper was detained by the LAPD on April 20 at Los Angeles airport after the couple returned from a trip to Barbados.

He was arrested under suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a November 2021 shooting.

A$AP was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and released from jail on a US$550,000 ($783,400) bond.

Family of four

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran has announced he and wife Cherry Seaborn have welcomed their second daughter.

Sheeran, 31, and Seaborn, 30, made the announcement in an Instagram post, sharing they were “over the moon”.

“Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x,” the caption read.

The Shape of You singer shared a snap of baby socks in an incubator, mirroring the image he shared upon announcing the birth of their first daughter, Lyla Antarctica, born in 2020.

The baby girl’s name is yet to be revealed.

Despite having released his fifth studio album, =, in October – which came with numerous promotional appearances – and embarking on the first leg of a world tour, Sheeran and Seaborn managed to keep her pregnancy a secret.

The couple kept a lid on Seaborn’s first pregnancy too, until two weeks before Lyla’s birth.

Sheeran told The Sun in October that he hoped to expand his family.

“I’d love more kids man, I’d love it, but it does all depend on what Cherry wants too because it’s her body,” he said.

Sheeran praised Seaborn, saying he was “really proud” of her accomplishments.

“I’m really proud of Cherry as a mother. She’s such an incredible human, I’m just in awe.”

“She did a whole Cambridge degree, which she started two weeks before giving birth, new baby, and I went to her graduation three days ago at Jesus College and people were saying like, ‘How did she do this with a baby?’.”