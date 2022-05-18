Entertainment Mon Dieu! Cannes’ celebration of cinema begins with a stylish red carpet and a zombie flick
cannes
Vogue says ‘the Riviera has developed a reputation for its fashion, which cuts like a breath of fresh air through awards season’. Photo: Getty
This year’s celebration of international cinema has officially begun, as the biggest stars, directors and crews from around the world descended on the beautiful French Riviera coastal mecca of Cannes.

The 12-day festival began in style, with a crowded opening ceremony red carpet for the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 17.

This year was all about accessories, stunning head pieces, jewelled and lavishly ornamental gowns and capes reminiscent of Wonder Woman‘s Amazonian childhood growing up on a secret island in the Bermuda Triangle.

On a sunny, 24-degree Tuesday, the A-list of Hollywood and abroad – and all the fresh faces of cinema – arrived wearing exquisite, strappy, one-shouldered runway and custom-designed gowns, with the men sticking to mostly traditional, and safe, black tie.

After taking their seats inside the 2000-seat Lumieré Theatre, there were several standing ovations – for French actor Vincent Lindon (who leads the panel of nine jurists this year), for American actor Forest Whitaker (The Last King of Scotland), who was given a lifetime achievement award, and for the surprise video speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who spoke about the power of film.

But, as Vanity Fair reported, what was a sombre yet powerful start to the festival “was balanced out by the laughter that followed” during the opening film, a low-budget zombie comedy flick Final Cut (Coupez!).

“The opening night film at Cannes has become known as a gamble, with some falling short of expectations in the past few years. But Final Cut seemed to strike the exact tone necessary for this year’s festival: An ode to filmmaking and all its magic and madness,” VF wrote.

A French remake of the 2017 Japanese film One Cut of the Dead, film director Michel Hazanavicius was joined by cast members Berenice Bejo and Romain Duris on the red carpet to celebrate their comedy about a group of filmmakers tasked with recreating a Japanese zombie movie.

It was originally titled Z, according to The Hollywood Reporter, but Hazanavicius changed the name after a letter was sent to him and the festival from the Ukrainian Institute explaining that ‘Z’ had become a symbol of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“My film is made to bring joy and under no circumstances would I want it to be associated directly or indirectly with this war,” said the director in a statement afterwards.

Described as “clever and giddily entertaining” by THR, the film received a four-minute standing ovation.

So as the jurors now make their selections over the next 11 days, and the Palme d’Or (the festival’s highest honour) is awarded, let’s enjoy the must-see looks from the Cannes red carpet 2022.

French beauty star and daughter of Congolese singer Koffi Olomidé, Didi Stone’s bejewelled Roberto Cavalli floral and satin gown stole the show. Photo: Getty
French model and TV host Iris Mittenaere got the brief, wearing Thierry Mugler in a tribute to the stylist, who died in January. Photo: Getty
Street-style photos, very French! Actor and model Patricia Gloria Contreras wears earrings, jewellery, a silver, shiny maxi dress with shoulder pads, a corset and a cape. Photo: Getty
Dubai model Elvira Jain breaks out in a stunning black tulle cape. Photo: Getty
On her Instagram, Dubai-based, Indian-born influencer Farhana Bodi said it was a ‘fairytale dream’ to wear Atelier Zuhra and be on the Cannes red carpet. Photo: Getty
Miss France 2021 Amandine Petit in very appropriate haute couture. Photo: Getty
Bond Double-0 Lashana Lynch in Fendi. Photo: Getty
British singer-songwriter Tallia Storm. She wrote on her Instagram: ‘Just a little Tallia from Scotland’, and credited Yanina Couture for her stunning canary yellow gown with pink bow. Photo: Getty
Vogue said Golden Globe nominee and star of Netflix television series 13 Reasons Why, Australian actor Katherine Langford, was a ‘vision in silver sequinned Prada … hair, combed back in a classic updo and necklace worn backwards, the emerald pendant at the nape’. Photo: Getty
On the official jury, Deepika Padukone wears Sabyasachi, with Vogue saying the custom, one-shouldered couture sari she wore, hand-blocked and embroidered, was a nod to her Indian heritage. Photo: Getty
American actor and darling of the red carpet, Eva Longoria wears an Alberta Ferretti dress, Chopard jewellery and Aquazzura shoes. Photo: Getty
French journalist, model, actor and co-founder of feminist magazine Peach, Agathe Rousselle also has time for her custom embroidery company Cheeky Boom. Here she wears Louis Vuitton. Photo: Getty
American model and internet celebrity Lori Harvey wears yellow Alexandre Vauthier. Photo: Getty
Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela spent far too long on the red carpet, but her audience of celebrity photographers was captivated by her Tony Ward Couture white gown. Photo: Getty
Another of Deepika Padukone … we’re just celebrating that sari. Photo: Getty
Known for mostly local TV productions, French actor Eye Haidara, 39, shot her first film in 2019. Photo: Getty
Italy’s most celebrated Paralympic wheelchair fencer, Bebe Vio, stunned on the red carpet. Vio contracted meningitis when she was 11. In order to save her life, doctors had to amputate both her legs at the knee, and both her forearms. Photo: Getty
Real Housewives of Jersey actor Johnnie Hartmann ditches the black tie for a red kilt. Photo: Getty
Shoe detail is very important. Thank you German fashion blogger Caroline Daur. Photo: Getty
And a nod to the festival’s opening film – French film director and producer Michel Hazanavicius waves with cast members before the screening of Final Cut (Coupez!). Photo: Getty

The world’s biggest film festival runs from May 17 to 28, and will include screenings of Hollywood titles including Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick and Baz Luhrmann’s musical drama Elvis.

Also set to screen are several films from prominent Ukrainian filmmakers, including Sergey Loznitsa’s documentary The Natural History of Destruction.

Footage shot by Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius before he was killed in Mariupol in April will also be shown by his fiancee Hanna Bilobrova.

The festival has barred Russians with ties to the government.

Topics:

Cannes Film Festival Fashion Film Festival Red Carpet
