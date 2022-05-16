Live

Pop star Britney Spears has revealed she has suffered a miscarriage.

Spears, 40, and fiancé Sam Asghari, 28, had announced in April they were expecting their first child together.

The couple shared the “devastating” update in a joint Instagram statement on Sunday (Australian time).

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent,” the statement read.

“Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength.”

The couple confirmed they will “continue trying to expand our beautiful family”.

“We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

Fans and famous friends flooded the post’s comments section with messages of support.

“I’m so sorry for your loss sis. Always here for you. Sending you so much love,” wrote Paris Hilton. “Love you lots B.”

“I’m so sorry,” said country singer Maren Morris, signing off with a broken heart emoji.

“After everything you have been through already… this is so unfair,” a fan wrote. “So sorry Britney.”

Spears was famously released from her 13-year-long conservatorship in November 2021.

Spears has said she was prevented from removing her contraceptive device during the conservatorship.

“I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby, but this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children,” she told the courts in June 2021.

Spears had been providing regular updates on her pregnancy and growing bump on her Instagram page.

The Toxic singer met Asghari on the set of her Slumber Party music video in 2016.

They became engaged in September 2021, and have hinted at plans to marry in coming months.

Spears shares sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.