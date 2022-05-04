Live

Teenage star The Kid LAROI has won three top accolades at the APRA music industry awards night in Melbourne.

The 18-year-old multi-talented performer has been named songwriter of the year for 2022, and won the peer-voted song of the year award for Stay, the global hit he co-wrote with Justin Bieber.

LAROI also claimed the prize for most performed in the hip-hop/rap category, for his song Without You.

“I really appreciate the support and I want to give a quick shout out to fans back home. I’m stoked to be on my way back and I can’t wait to perform the End of the World tour with you guys,” he said.

LAROI is currently on tour with upcoming dates in Mexico before he returns for shows in Australia.

Tones And I took home two awards, winning most performed pop work with Fly Away, and most performed Australian work overseas with her global hit Dance Monkey.

But on the 40th anniversary of the music awards, the gongs were not just for fresh-faced performers bursting with talent.

Angus Young and the late Malcolm Young won most performed rock work for Shot In The Dark, from their 17th studio album Power Up.

The brothers, along with the late Bon Scott, won a Gold Award at the very first APRA Awards in 1982 for AC/DC’s Highway to Hell.

London-based producer John Courtidis is also a two-time winner in 2022 with most performed Australian work and most performed dance/electronic work for Head & Heart, the Joel Corry and MNEK UK club hit he co-wrote.

Singer Genesis Owusu was named breakthrough songwriter of the year, a prize that went to LAROI in 2021.

The Ghanaian-Australian singer from Canberra was recognised for his debut album Smiling With No Teeth, which reached the ARIA albums chart’s top 30.

Vance Joy and Joel Little won the gong for most performed alternative work with Missing Piece, a song inspired by separation during the pandemic.

Amy Shark’s Love Songs Ain’t for Us, co-written with Ed Sheeran, won most performed country work.

The night at Melbourne Town Hall finished with a performance by The Hard-Ons with singer Tim Rogers in tribute to Chris Bailey, the late frontman of celebrated Australian rock band The Saints.

Australasian Performing Right Association Music winners

Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year – Stay

Songwriter of the Year – The Kid LAROI

Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year – Genesis Owusu

Ted Albert Award – The Wiggles

Most Performed Australian Work – Head & Heart

Most Performed Alternative Work – Missing Piece

Most Performed Blues & Roots Work – Letting Go

Most Performed Country Work – Love Songs Ain’t For Us

Most Performed Dance/Electronic Work – Head & Heart

Most Performed Hip-Hop/Rap Work – Without You

Most Performed Pop Work – Fly Away

Most Performed R&B/Soul Work – Higher

Most Performed Rock Work – Shot in the Dark

Most Performed Australian Work Overseas – Dance Monkey

Most Performed International Work – Lasting Lover

-AAP