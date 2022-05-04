Entertainment Comedian Dave Chappelle attacked on stage at Netflix Is A Joke festival
Updated:
US comedian Dave Chapelle has been attacked on stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Photo: Getty
Comedian Dave Chappelle has reportedly been attacked during an event at the Hollywood Bowl.

The 48-year-old was performing at the Los Angeles venue on Tuesday night as part of the Netflix Is A Joke festival when a man rushed on to the stage, according to US media.

Actor Jamie Foxx joined Chappelle and helped apprehend the alleged attacker before the performance continued, reports said.

Video posted on social media appeared to show a man with a badly injured arm being put in an ambulance.

Chappelle has previously faced a backlash over comments about transgender people in his Netflix comedy special, The Closer.

The comedian said “gender is a fact” and shared his backing for JK Rowling, who has also attracted criticism for her remarks about the concept of biological sex.

Netflix employees were said to have reacted with anger to his comments and reportedly organised a walkout over the streaming giant’s decision to air the special.

The incident follows Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars over a joke the comic made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

It prompted members of the comedy community, including Jack Whitehall and Kathy Griffin, to voice their fears that performers are no longer safe on stage.

