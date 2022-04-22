Full-length trailer for Buzz Lightyear origin story arrives

Live

The full-length trailer for Buzz Lightyear’s upcoming origin story has finally landed, giving fans a first glimpse of the film’s villain, Emperor Zurg.

The previous Lightyear trailer showed the Toy Story favourite, now voiced by Captain America‘s Chris Evans, preparing for an important test flight.

The latest trailer, released on Friday, shows the disastrous results of that very flight – when Buzz ventures on an intergalactic mission.

Or ‘to infinity and beyond’, if you will.

Buzz is seen embarking on the station’s “first hyperspeed test flight” after a year of being marooned on a remote planet. He bids farewell to his commanding officer Alisha Hawthorne (Uzo Aduba).

“I’m gonna grant you four minutes to be off-planet, but then you come right back to us,” Commander Hawthorne instructs Buzz.

But catastrophe strikes when Buzz and his robot cat companion Sox (Peter Sohn) travel through a time-bending vortex, arriving back after a 62-year time jump.

That’s 62 years, seven months and five days, to be exact.

The trailer shows the space ranger coming to terms with the fact that his colleagues are long gone – and that the planet that he had called home is now inhabited by terrifying robot enemies.

The film looks to give some insight on Buzz’s history with Emperor Zurg (James Brolin) who heads the robot army, and of whom Buzz is memorably terrified in Toy Story 2.

With Buzz stranded decades into the future, Commander Hawthorne’s granddaughter Izzy (Keke Palmer) recruits Buzz as a pilot to destroy Zurg’s alien ship, along with demolitions expert Darby (Dale Soule) and larrikin Mo Morrison (Taika Waititi).

The film is directed by Angus MacLane, who already has several Toy Story short films to his name.

Award-winning composer Michael Giacchino (Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Batman) is behind the movie’s score.

Lightyear will arrive in cinemas on June 17, making it the first Pixar film to debut exclusively in theatres since the start of the pandemic.