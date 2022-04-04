For the first time, the music industry’s night of nights was held in “gross-ass” Las Vegas after organisers moved the Grammys from its downtown Los Angeles base, ruffling the feathers of artists and their entourage of stylists and designers.

Back in January, the Recording Academy, which puts on the Grammy Awards every year, announced the star-studded event would be moved from the Crypto.com Arena in LA to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 4 (AEST) due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Everyone had plenty of time to organise outfits, but industry insiders said the Grammy weekend was “turning out to be a real mess”.

“People are stressed and frazzled running up and down the strip. There are multiple conferences going on, a big poker event and getting luxury cars for artists has been a disaster,” one source told The New York Post.

“Stylists are having meltdowns because there are no expert tailors like LA, and they have to lug couture gowns and tuxedos through smoky casinos that smell bad,” another source told the Post’s entertainment section Page Six.

Fast forward to the red carpet … and guess what? It delivered big time.

We got to see old-fashioned Hollywood glamour in singer-songwriter and star of House of Gucci Lady Gaga wearing a black-and-white Armani Privé gown.

Singer Dua Lipa got in the mood in a stunning sheer Versace bodice, Doja Cat wore an off-the-shoulder mint Versace gown and a matching corseted bodysuit with jewelled detail, and Vegas regular Paris Hilton wore a stunning bejewelled see-through dress and matching cape.

The biggest stars got the please-wear-pink (or shades of) memo, dyeing hair and grabbing hats and headgear to match, designers and stylists managed to pull off the bold and the beautiful.

They spared no expense with eye-catching looks, with Chrissy Teigen bringing “big Barbie Girl energy” in a show-stopping Nicole + Felicia couture ballgown.

And as for feathers in a mess?

Not a chance.