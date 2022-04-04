Entertainment Grammys 2022: The bizarre and the beautiful, and music’s biggest stars got the ‘pink’ memo
Updated:

Grammys 2022: The bizarre and the beautiful, and music’s biggest stars got the ‘pink’ memo

Grammys
Good to know the stars can regroup after the Oscars. Photo: TND/Getty
Share
For the first time, the music industry’s night of nights was held in “gross-ass” Las Vegas after organisers moved the Grammys from its downtown Los Angeles base, ruffling the feathers of artists and their entourage of stylists and designers.

Back in January, the Recording Academy, which puts on the Grammy Awards every year, announced the star-studded event would be moved from the Crypto.com Arena in LA to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 4 (AEST) due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Everyone had plenty of time to organise outfits, but industry insiders said the Grammy weekend was “turning out to be a real mess”.

“People are stressed and frazzled running up and down the strip. There are multiple conferences going on, a big poker event and getting luxury cars for artists has been a disaster,” one source told The New York Post.

“Stylists are having meltdowns because there are no expert tailors like LA, and they have to lug couture gowns and tuxedos through smoky casinos that smell bad,” another source told the Post’s entertainment section Page Six.

Fast forward to the red carpet … and guess what? It delivered big time.

We got to see old-fashioned Hollywood glamour in singer-songwriter and star of House of Gucci Lady Gaga wearing a black-and-white Armani Privé gown.

Singer Dua Lipa got in the mood in a stunning sheer Versace bodice, Doja Cat wore an off-the-shoulder mint Versace gown and a matching corseted bodysuit with jewelled detail, and Vegas regular Paris Hilton wore a stunning bejewelled see-through dress and matching cape.

The biggest stars got the please-wear-pink (or shades of) memo, dyeing hair and grabbing hats and headgear to match, designers and stylists managed to pull off the bold and the beautiful.

They spared no expense with eye-catching looks, with Chrissy Teigen bringing “big Barbie Girl energy” in a show-stopping Nicole + Felicia couture ballgown.

And as for feathers in a mess?

Not a chance.

Pink-haired Aussie rap star The Kid Laroi’s girlfriend, TikTok personality Katarina Deme, wore a strapless feathered gown and train. Photo: Getty
lady gaga
Lady Gaga swapped out Armani for a vintage pale blue three-quarter length gown for her on-stage performance of Tony Bennett ballads. Photo: Getty
chrissy teigan john major
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend very much in the moment and enjoying red-carpet date nights once again. Photo: Getty
st vincent
US musician Anne Erin ‘Annie’ Clark aka St Vincent made the red carpet her own in a floor-length, flamingo-pink Gucci Spring 2022 gown. Photo: Getty
Daily Show and Grammys host Trevor Noah set the tone for the evening in a pale-pink jack and bow tie, with Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. Photo: Getty
Yola
Yola, who normally wears pink on the red carpet, opted for purple (and pink hair) and took time to chat about her role in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic as rock and roll icon Sister Rosetta Tharpe. Photo: Getty
avril lavigne
In studded platform shoes and an asymmetrical black frill, Canadian singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne recently admitted she still doesn’t let anyone do her make-up. Photo: Getty 
billy porter fivio foreign
Broadway actor and singer Billy Porter, with Fivio Foreign and his workwear white boots, definitely got the pink memo. Photo: Getty
megan thee stallion
With 28 million Instagram followers, singer Megan Thee Stallion channeled her wild side in this leopard print gown. Photo: Getty
Shoes are important, says Lil Nas X. Photo: Getty
And Donatella Versace agrees, complementing her olive mini with thigh-high platforms. Photo: Getty
dua lipa
Famous for her red-carpet styles, UK singer Dua Lipa didn’t disappoint in this bold Versace number. Photo: Getty
One week on from the Oscars, Billie Eilish opted again for an all-black ensemble but chose an oversized caped jacket with a floor-length dress. She wore black boots with chunky soles and retro sunglasses to complete the look. Photo: Getty
Doja Cat wore an off-the-shoulder mint Versace gown and a matching corseted bodysuit with jewelled detail. The rapper completed the look with layers of diamond jewellery from Samer Halimeh New York and Jacob & Co, and a crystal-covered JBL speaker turned into a bag. Photo: Getty
ty scott tayla parx
Ty Scott and US singer-songwriter Tayla Parx – who wore a total pink feather number to the 2019 Grammys – definitely planned their outfits ahead of the big night. Photo: Getty
olivia rodrigo
Teen superstar and Grammys darling Olivia Rodrigo wore an off-shoulder black pencil gown with glittering pink detail. Photo: Getty
Devo Brown
A pink-suited TV presenter Devo Brown posted from inside the Grammys, describing his first time attending as ‘surreal’. Photo: Getty
Saweetie
Best new artist nominee Saweetie tears up on the red carpet for her first nod in a hot pink two-piece set by Valentino. She paired the bright ensemble with matching gloves and a diamond choker. Photo: Getty

Grammy Awards Grammys 2022
