Entertainment A feast of hits and misses in three red carpet extravaganzas as awards reach Oscars pitch
Updated:

You know awards season is reaching fever pitch when you have a feast of red carpet appearances from the biggest stars in the business across two continents.

In the space of 24 hours, the 74th Directors Guild of America awards saw 800 turn up to the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on March 12 including Best Director winner Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog.

Judd Apatow hosted the ceremony, and presenters included Kathryn Bigelow, Kieran Culkin, Kirsten Dunst, Andrew Garfield, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong and Chloé Zhao.

A night later, on March 13, Britain’s 75th awards ceremony, known as the BAFTAs (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) was held at London’s Royal Albert Hall, minus a prince and a few directors.

BAFTA president and future king William usually walks the red carpet with his wife Kate but instead declined their invitation due to “diary constraints”, says Hello magazine.

Also on March 13, the 27th Critics’ Choice Awards were held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.

But, drum roll.

The winner of the 2022 red carpets is none other than the House of Gucci‘s Lady Gaga, who managed to pull off attending not one, but two red carpets in one night.

Arriving at the BAFTAs in a sculptured Ralph Lauren gown, a few hours later saw Gaga switch things up at the Critics Choice Awards at London’s Savoy Hotel – which were being broadcast from Los Angeles and London – “with a new bold twist on the lace gown”.

“Though often deemed demure or classic, the style was decidedly sexier and more modern in Gaga’s hands,” wrote Vogue.

“All in all, it was a look only Gaga herself could pull off.

“The gown was a hybrid of different ideas that, on paper, shouldn’t work together – yet they did, and to dramatic effect.

“That’s simply the magical Gaga touch.”

Lady Gaga in Ralph Lauren turned heads and turned up to two awards ceremonies on the same night but left empty-handed in the best actress category. Photo: Getty
Ella Hunt, best known for Apple TV’s queer, quirky retelling of the life of poet Emily Dickinson, maybe borrowed an outfit from the show’s wardrobe department. Photo: Getty
The British press described Haley Bennett (who stars as Roxanne in Cyrano) as flawless, as she oozed glamour in a red and burgundy strapless couture gown. Photo: AAP
‘Bizarre’ – Everyone is confused with styling choices from Black Widow‘s Florence Pugh, who had a long pink bow semi-detached from her short black mini. Photo: Getty
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton in a hurry to the BAFTA dinner at The Grosvenor House Hotel. Photo: Getty
Bohemian Rhapsody’s Lucy Boynton and Ferdia Walsh-Peelo off to Albert Hall. She continued to wow fans with her unique red carpet style. Photo: Getty
French actor Lea Seydoux and Louis Vuitton go way back, as she stunned on the red carpet for the BAFTAs. Photo: Getty
No Time to Die‘s Lashana Lynch thanked her parents for supporting her throughout her career as she took home a BAFTA rising star award. She’s not answering any questions about whether she’s the next James Bond. Photo: Getty 
Chiara Aurelia (Cruel Summer) and Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets) congratulated each other on gowns and talent. Photo: Getty
Meanwhile, Jesse Plemons, Jane Campion, Kirsten Dunst and Roger Frappier win best film at the CCAs, with Campion still celebrating after her DGA award the night before. Photo: Getty
Isha Price, Venus Williams and Serena Williams at the CCAs, thrilled to see Will Smith win best actor (and a BAFTA too) for playing their father Richard Williams in King Richard. Photo: Getty
English actor and producer Charlotte Carroll received international recognition for her A Youth film and international wow factor for her giant yellow and pink bows. Photo: Getty

Here’s a wrap of the winners from the last two major awards before the Oscars on March 27.

BAFTAS

Film – The Power Of The Dog

British film – Belfast

Director – Jane Campion, The Power Of The Dog

Actor – Will Smith, King Richard

Actress – Joanna Scanlan, After Love

Supporting actor – Troy Kotsur, CODA

Supporting actress – Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Critics Choice Awards

Film – The Power of the Dog

Director – Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Actor – Will Smith, King Richard

Actress – Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Supporting actor – Troy Kotsur, CODA

Supporting actress – Rita Moreno, West Side Story

Besting supporting actor in a drama series – Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Best supporting actress in a drama series – Sarah Snook, Succession

Topics:

BAFTAs Celebrities Critics Choice Awards Film
