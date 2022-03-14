You know awards season is reaching fever pitch when you have a feast of red carpet appearances from the biggest stars in the business across two continents.

In the space of 24 hours, the 74th Directors Guild of America awards saw 800 turn up to the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on March 12 including Best Director winner Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog.

Judd Apatow hosted the ceremony, and presenters included Kathryn Bigelow, Kieran Culkin, Kirsten Dunst, Andrew Garfield, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong and Chloé Zhao.

A night later, on March 13, Britain’s 75th awards ceremony, known as the BAFTAs (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) was held at London’s Royal Albert Hall, minus a prince and a few directors.

BAFTA president and future king William usually walks the red carpet with his wife Kate but instead declined their invitation due to “diary constraints”, says Hello magazine.

Also on March 13, the 27th Critics’ Choice Awards were held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.

But, drum roll.

The winner of the 2022 red carpets is none other than the House of Gucci‘s Lady Gaga, who managed to pull off attending not one, but two red carpets in one night.

Arriving at the BAFTAs in a sculptured Ralph Lauren gown, a few hours later saw Gaga switch things up at the Critics Choice Awards at London’s Savoy Hotel – which were being broadcast from Los Angeles and London – “with a new bold twist on the lace gown”.

“Though often deemed demure or classic, the style was decidedly sexier and more modern in Gaga’s hands,” wrote Vogue.

“All in all, it was a look only Gaga herself could pull off.

“The gown was a hybrid of different ideas that, on paper, shouldn’t work together – yet they did, and to dramatic effect.

“That’s simply the magical Gaga touch.”

Here’s a wrap of the winners from the last two major awards before the Oscars on March 27.

BAFTAS

Film – The Power Of The Dog

British film – Belfast

Director – Jane Campion, The Power Of The Dog

Actor – Will Smith, King Richard

Actress – Joanna Scanlan, After Love

Supporting actor – Troy Kotsur, CODA

Supporting actress – Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Critics Choice Awards

Film – The Power of the Dog

Director – Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Actor – Will Smith, King Richard

Actress – Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Supporting actor – Troy Kotsur, CODA

Supporting actress – Rita Moreno, West Side Story

Besting supporting actor in a drama series – Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Best supporting actress in a drama series – Sarah Snook, Succession