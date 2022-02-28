Snook wins SAG award, Kidman misses out

Live

Australian actors Nicole Kidman and Kodi Smit-McPhee have missed out in the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards, but Sarah Snook enjoyed team success for popular TV series Succession.

Kidman, nominated for best actress for her role as Lucille Ball in Being The Ricardos, lost out to Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye).

Troy Kotsur won best supporting actor for his part in the Apple TV+ coming-of-age film CODA.

The 53-year-old beat off the challenge of The Power of the Dog co-star Smit-McPhee, in the process becoming the first deaf actor to win an individual SAG.

HBO’s Succession, in which the Adelaide-born Snook stars, reigned in the best drama series category.

Netflix’s Squid Game, the first non-English language series nominated by the actors guild, came on strong with three awards, including best stunt ensemble.

Lee Jung-jae won best male actor in a drama series and Jung Ho-yeon won best female actor in a drama series.

Those wins came over the likes of Succession stars Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong, as well as Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show.

“I have sat many a times watching you on the big screen dreaming of one day becoming an actor,” Jung told the crowd, fighting back tears.

The SAG Awards are considered one of the most reliable predictors of the Oscars – actors make up the largest percentage of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences.

Their picks often align – in 2020, when the cast of Parasite and Brad Pitt won, they matched exactly.

And that may mean Will Smith, star of the Williams family tennis drama King Richard, is heading for his first Oscar. Smith won for best actor.

“That may have been one of the greatest moments of my career just now because my name was called for King Richard sitting next to Venus Williams,” Smith said.

Kotsur’s win suggested he may have emerged as the Oscar favourite over the competition, notably Smit-McPhee.

Meanwhile, Ariana DeBose of West Side Story confirmed her frontrunner status with a win Sunday for best supporting performance by a female actor.

The SAG Awards are presented by the Hollywood actors guild SAG-AFTRA.

After the January Golden Globes were a non-event, the Screen Actors Guild Awards were Hollywood’s first major, televised, in-person award show – complete with a red carpet and teary-eyed speeches – this year.

Some casts, citing quarantine regulations related to production schedules, appeared remotely – including the lead television nominee, Ted Lasso.

Appearing by video link with his castmates around him, Jason Sudeikis accepted the award for best actor in a comedy series. The show was later named best comedy series ensemble.

– AAP