An almost four-minute commercial for the Super Bowl half-time show has blown fans away with an original video mash-up of hip hop legends.

Reminiscent of mix tapes blasted through portable CD players everywhere in the early 2000s, with the exception of one fresher track, the advert is already a hit.

Shared across both the NFL and Pepsi’s official social media accounts, it garnered more than 7 million views on Twitter alone in under 13 hours.

Titled The Call, it offers up a cinematic short-film-slash-ad directed by F. Gary Gray, of Straight Outta Compton and Friday fame.

Pepsi introduced the clip to its followers as “the most epic, star-studded Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show trailer” and promised to showcase the talents of “five music titans” preparing to perform on February 13.

And it delivered.

From the get-go the film plays out like a who’s who roll call of verifiable hip hop legends, with familiar bars from heroic players Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Mary J Blige.

A more recent, but arguably equally beloved, beat brings it to a crescendo as the humble Kendrick Lamar throws scribbled lyrics to the wind.

Then in a moment of stillness, with calm waves washing onto a shore of piano keys, the sacred 2001 creator – Dr Dre himself – arrives to blow the whole thing out of the water.

“I’m extremely excited to share the stage with my friends for the Pepsi Halftime Show,” Dr Dre wrote on Twitter.

“This will introduce the next saga of my career … Bigger and Better than Ever!!!”

Gray said each time he collaborates with Dr Dre, “it seems to mark an important moment in entertainment history”, Complex has reported.

“As a super fan, I consider it an honour and privilege to authentically build and create this moment with five of the most legendary artists in music history. It’s been a blast!”

As all five “titans” unite and walk together to the smooth sounds of California Love, we can already hear the crowd going absolutely wild.

Who even cares what they were advertising?