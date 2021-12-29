With the top streaming services continuing a strong run of original series, films and documentaries throughout January, there’s a show for everyone this summer.

On top of the list is Ozark, of course.

The thrilling Netflix family crime drama left us hanging in the Season 3 finale, so we were thrilled when the streaming giant renewed the show for a fourth and final season.

Season 3 left us on a shocking moment, where Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) are splattered in Navarro Cartel’s attorney Helen Pierce’s (Janet McTeer) blood.

Is it all coming back?

Netflix’s official synopsis only says “freedom from the cartel is seemingly within reach, but fraying familial bonds may prove to be the Byrdes ultimate undoing”.

The trailer reveals little more with a Navarro Cartel party and Marty and Helen cleaning blood off each other in the bathroom.

So, people, open your new 2022 diary you got for Christmas and write this in: “Must watch Season 4, Part 1 of Ozark on January 21″.

If that’s all a bit dark and dangerous, there’s plenty of other showstoppers to fill your calendar.

The Book of Boba Fett: Disney+, December 29

The Book of Boba Fett is another spin-off set in the Star Wars universe.

It was teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the finale of The Mandalorian season 2.

The legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand return to the sands of Tatooine, once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

Dream Team: Birth of the Modern Athlete: Paramount+, January 1

This is an original five-part documentary series that tells the uncensored story of the 1992 US men’s Olympic basketball team, featuring Magic Johnson, Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan.

Paramount says the show is packed with unheard audio interviews and rare archival footage, and reveals how one team changed sports on a global scale forever.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts: Fox, January 1

Start the year with Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint as they reunite in a special TV event marking two decades since the Harry Potter franchise entered our lives.

The Tourist: Stan, January 2

BAFTA nominee Jamie Dornan (The Fall, Belfast) stars as ‘The Man’ in this mystery-packed six-part thriller as he attempts to find out who he is after suffering amnesia.

The cast is pitch perfect, and includes Danielle Macdonald (Unbelievable, Dumplin’), Shalom Brune-Franklin (Line of Duty, Roadkill), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (Trapped, The Missing), Alex Dimitriades (The End, The Cry) and Damon Herriman (Mindhunter, Justified).

Gossip: Paramount+, January 5

This four-part docuseries takes us on that wonderful journey of the meteoric rise of tabloid media and the cut-throat players who “blew up the news”.

Paramount says the series digs deep into the ascent of Rupert Murdoch and the US’s ‘‘insatiable appetite for dirt’’. It features the New York Post‘s Cindy Adams and a who’s who of insider interviews.

The Tender Bar: Amazon Prime Video, January 7

This George Clooney-directed movie, which has also received multiple nominations for the upcoming January to March awards season, stars Ben Affleck as a bartender.

It’s a bit of a slow burn, but The Tender Bar is based on the best-selling memoir of the same name by JR Moehringer.

JR, without a father, ends up at the bar where his friends and mother alike encourage him to pursue his romantic and professional dreams.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Stan, January 8

Season 14, yes, of the Emmy-winning series hosted by RuPaul, will see America’s most sickening queens compete in fashion and performance challenges in hopes of snatching the crown as the next drag superstar.

New episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked also premiere on January 8.

The Righteous Gemstones: Foxtel, January 10

In nine episodes, this series tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work.

Foxtel says Season 2 finds “our blessed Gemstone family threatened by outsiders from both the past and present who wish to destroy their empire”.

27th annual Critics Choice Awards: Paramount+, January 11

Exclusive to Paramount, the CCAs run in competition to the Golden Globes but equally recognise the achievements of the best films, shows, actors and all those who work behind the scenes.

The Eternals: Disney+, January 12

Marvel Studios’ Eternals was on a theatrical release for only a few weeks before landing on Disney, and has received mixed reviews.

Starring Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, Eternals is about a group of ancient heroes from beyond the stars who have protected Earth since the dawn of man.

“When monstrous creatures called Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite to defend humanity once again,” says the film’s official synopsis.

Peacemaker: Foxtel, January 13

Not much is known about this 10-episode series, but it’s about a superhero and features John Cena’s Suicide Squad character Peacemaker.

Wolf Like Me: Stan, January 13

Anything with AACTA award-winning Isla Fisher (Arrested Development, Wedding Crashers) in it has to be worth clocking in. Also starring Josh Gad (Frozen, Beauty and the Beast), this Stan original series is a genre-bending, heartfelt drama not to be missed.

Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania: Amazon Prime, January 14

We all love a good Dracula movie, and Drac and the pack are back in this fourth in the franchise. When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the ‘Monsterification Ray’, goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster! Yikes!

The World According to Jeff Goldblum: January 19, Disney+

For everyone who loved Goldblum in the first season, he’s back and is curious as ever. He uncovers surprising secrets behind a whole new host of topics including puzzles, backyards, birthdays, tiny things and motorcycles.

One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga: Paramount+, January 22

Say no more! Filmed at two sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall in August to celebrate Bennett’s 95th birthday, the duo hold the audience captive delivering their American songbook as it should be sung.

Shane: Amazon Prime Video, January 25

Exclusive to Amazon, Shane Warne only thought of Aussie rules growing up in bayside Melbourne, but he became one of the greatest spin bowlers of all time.

The doco traces his early years, success, fame and adulation, money and prestige, but “a betting scandal, drugs scandal, and affairs that cost him his marriage, threatened his career”, says Amazon’s explainer.

“From the lows of a 12-month ban, he rebuilt his cricket, his career and his reputation as one of the most ferocious competitors on the planet, admired and revered by millions”.