The entertainment industry mourned the best and the brightest stars of the stage and the screen, but the world stopped in its tracks for just that bit longer to pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip.

History now records the Duke as Britain’s longest-serving royal consort.

He died of old age at 99 on April 9, and was husband to Queen Elizabeth II for more than seven decades.

People from all over the world paid their respects to the former BAFTA president and patron of more than 800 organisations, with the Duke laid to rest in a scaled-down funeral amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in the UK.

The small turnout wouldn’t have bothered him, though. He never really liked all the “fuss and bother”.

“Ironically, it is probably how he would have liked [it],” former palace spokeswoman Ailsa Anderson told People in April.

“No fuss, no bother. Right through his life, he never knew what all the fuss was about.”

In a separate interview with Today in the US, Ms Anderson said the Duke was a charming conversationalist who knew how to make people laugh.

“If you could go to a reception at Buckingham Palace, when there’s always a corner where people are laughing, you know that would be the corner where Prince Philip was,” Ms Anderson said.

“He was like a lighthouse beacon. If he spoke to you, you would think you were the only person in the room. You were the most special person.

“He had extraordinary charm, extraordinary kindness. He was one of a kind. He was the queen’s Prince Charming, but I think he was Prince Charming to all of us.”

Unfortunately, the Duke was one of many famous, notable and high-achieving people to lose their lives this year.

TND takes a celebratory look back at the stars we lost in 2021.

Other notable entertainment industry greats to lose their lives this year included radio and television presenter Jonathan Coleman, who died aged 65 after a battle with prostate cancer.

We also paid tribute to actor and flamenco dancer Trader Faulkner (93), Neighbours and Sullivans actor Reg Gorman (89), comedian and radio host Ernie Sigley (82), ABC journalist Paul Murphy (77) and Nine and Seven Network executive David Leckie (70).

Michael K Williams (Boardwalk Empire, The Wire), Una Stubbs (Sherlock), award-winning television host Larry King, and UB40 founding member and saxophonist Brian Travers also left the entertainment world.