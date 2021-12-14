The Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globes, two rival awards ceremonies, announced their nominees on Tuesday morning.

Their winners will be announced on the same night, too.

Coincidence?

Well, the Critics Choice Awards set a date for its ceremony in May, confirming it will air live on The CW network on January 9.

Five months later, the Globes announced the same date, minus a venue and format.

For the Globes, its 2022 ceremony is an opportunity to redeem itself after the Los Angeles Times published a scorching exposé on February 21, revealing long-suspected allegations of corruption and discrimination.

For the Critics Choice Awards, next year is a chance to elevate itself to the top shelf of the awards season – where the Globes once sat.

Golden Globes loses its shine

The Golden Globes are awarded by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), a group formed in 1943.

As the Los Angeles Times’ exposé revealed, the organisation had no Black members and voted not to hire a diversity consultant in the wake of George Floyd’s death and the subsequent marches for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Although people in HFPA are said to be journalists, the term ‘journalist’ is used loosely here.

The exposé named a Russian bodybuilder-turned-actor and an extravagant Polish socialite as members.

The Los Angeles Times also reported that members accepted lavish gifts from studios and networks that swayed nominations.

In 2019, more than 30 members flew to France to visit the set of Netflix’s Emily in Paris series.

They spent two nights at the five-star Peninsula Paris Hotel, where rooms cost more than $1000 a night.

Emily in Paris was later nominated for two Golden Globes.

Since the investigation was published, the HFPA announced the implementation of “sweeping changes from top to bottom” that would address its code of conduct, ethics, diversity, equality and inclusion.

It also hired 21 new members, all of whom are first-time Golden Globe voters.

For some celebrities, that wasn’t enough.

In protest of the controversy, Tom Cruise returned the three Golden Globes he won for Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire and Magnolia.

Netflix, Amazon Studios and WarnerMedia shunned the HFPA for the same reasons, as did the Globes’ long-term telecast partner NBC.

The broadcaster announced it will not air the awards show in 2022.

Stars quietly celebrate

Film and TV stars are usually elated when they’re nominated for a Golden Globe and share their reactions online.

Kaley Cuoco broke down after she was nominated in the best actress category (TV musical or comedy) for her performance in The Flight Attendant for the 2021 Globes.

Cuoco posted her reaction on Instagram.

But with controversy tainting the 2022 Globes and, by extension, its nominations, it appears a number of film and TV actors have chosen to quietly celebrate their nominations.

Jamie Dornan, who is nominated for best supporting actor in Belfast, shared his nomination news on his Instagram Story rather than his Instagram feed.

Paul Bettany (WandaVision), Awkwafina (Raya and the Last Dragon) and Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) did the same.

Jessica Chastain posted a TikTok with her Scenes from a Marriage co-star Oscar Isaac to celebrate their nominations for best actress and actor in a TV series.

The video Ms Chastain posted was presumably from a press tour and unrelated to the Globes, but the actor acknowledged the nominations in her caption.

Rachel Zegler, meanwhile, publicly celebrated her best young actress nomination from the Critics Choice Awards for her performance in West Side Story.

Zegler was also nominated in the Globes’ best actress category for the same film, but has yet to publicly post about it.