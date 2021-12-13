Peloton resurrects Mr Big in new ad after SATC reboot death

Spoiler alert: This article discusses major plot details in the first episode of And Just Like That …

Peloton has released a humorous response to its brief, albeit unfortunate, cameo in the Sex and the City reboot.

According to Buzzfeed News, the at-home fitness company approved the product placement in the HBO reboot with Jess King (a real Peloton cycling instructor) as Allegra, a fictional instructor in the series.

However, Peloton claimed it didn’t know its bike would lead to Mr Big (Chris Noth) collapsing after an intense Peloton workout and dying from a heart attack.

It’s bad PR, to say the least.

To new beginnings

In response, the new Peloton ad features Noth and King in a cosy living room decorated for Christmas.

“To new beginnings,” Noth says.

“Shall we take another ride? Life’s too short not to.”

The camera then zooms out to reveal two Peloton bikes behind them.

Actor Ryan Reynolds even features as the narrator.

“And just like that, the world was reminded that cycling stimulates your heart, lungs and circulation, reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases,” Reynolds rattles off.

“Cycling strengthens your heart muscles, lowers resting pulse and reduces blood fat levels.”

The ad abruptly ends with Mr Reynolds declaring that Big is “alive”.

Peloton previously responded to its feature in the reboot on December 9.

Suzanne Steinbaum, a cardiologist and member of Peloton’s health and wellness advisory council, told the Los Angeles Times that a Peloton bike wasn’t responsible for Big’s death.

“I’m sure SATC fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Big dies of a heart attack. Mr Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle, including cocktails, cigars and big steaks,” Dr Steinbaum said.

“These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death.

“Riding his Peloton bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event.”

Dr Steinbaum added that more than 80 per cent of all cardiac-related deaths are preventable through lifestyle, diet and exercise modifications.

“And while 25 per cent of heart attacks each year are in patients who already had one (like Mr Big), even then they are very, very treatable.”

Peloton shares slump after premiere

Unsurprisingly, Peloton shares fell 10 per cent in overnight trading following the episode on Thursday, and continued to fall by five per cent on Friday.

That said, the company’s stock has declined 73 per cent since the start of the year following a voluntary recall.

In May, Peloton recalled its Tread and Tread+ treadmills after it was linked to numerous injuries and the death of one child.

No stranger to a PR crisis

Founded in 2012, Peloton went truly viral in 2019 after it released a now-infamous ad.

It starred actor Monica Ruiz, who quickly became a global meme for how unintentionally distressed she looked in the ad.

The ad was widely mocked, with many people comparing it to an episode from dystopian Netflix series Black Mirror.

Others labelled the ad “sexist” as Ruiz’s character was gifted a Peloton by her partner for Christmas.

The backlash was so bad, Peloton’s market value plunged by $1.5 billion.

Reynolds, however, soon profited from the attention after he cast Ruiz in an ad for his gin label Aviation American Gin.

The first two episodes of And Just Like That … are streaming now on Binge, with the remaining episodes to be released every Thursday on Binge and Foxtel until the finale on February 3.